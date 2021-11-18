Is there a Battle Frontier in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, faithful remakes of the original Pokémon Diamond and Pearl titles for the Nintendo DS, reimagine the Sinnoh region for the Nintendo Switch. While many familiar features are making a return, some that originated in Pokémon Platinum are not present in these remakes.

One of the largest features that enabled Platinum to stand out was the expansion of the Battle Frontier in the Fight Area, accessible after defeating Cynthia. This Battle Frontier grew on the original location present in Pokémon Emerald with new facilities and Frontier Brains, who would appear again in Pokémon Heartgold and Soulsilver.

However, the original Diamond and Pearl titles did not have a fully expanded Battle Frontier, and therefore it does not appear in these remakes. Like the originals, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl only contain the Battle Tower, where players can climb the tower in single and double battles. They will eventually meet the Tower Tycoon Palmer, father of the player’s rival, though the other Frontier Brains present within Platinum’s Battle Frontier are absent here. Through the BP earned by completing battles in the Battle Tower, players will be able to purchase TMs and various battle items, including the nature-changing Mints and Ability Patch that were introduced in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Although Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire hinted that some sort of Battle Frontier project was in development, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl do not allude to this whatsoever. Therefore the only battle facility that will allow players to test their competitive skills outside of online battles is the Fight Area’s Battle Tower and its various modes.