The newest installment in the Pokémon franchise has blessed our portable consoles. Players can pick up their controllers, rip into high-intensity Pokemon battles, and collect as many as possible.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet brings the heat, featuring a ton of new Pokemon, stories, and a whole new map to explore. Players can spend their time collecting, evolving, and taking care of their Pokémon, battling it out against the franchise’s best opponents.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet also allows players to make their way across the map with friends with the multiplayer feature.

Users will have to head to Union Circle and join up with a friend to go on Raid Battles, collecting new types of Pokémon along the way to start playing multiplayer.

But my best bud has a PlayStation 5, and my only other friend has an Xbox Series X|S, so how am I supposed to play Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with them if they have other consoles?

Is Pokémon Scarlet and Violet crossplay?

It’s simple: you can’t. This edition of Pokémon is only on the Nintendo Switch. So no, there is no chance you’ll get to play with your friends on PlayStation or Xbox. They’ll have to buy themselves a Switch to be able to help you collect on Terastal Pokémon and travel through Paldea, taking on new types of Pokémon left, right, and center.

As previously mentioned, there are a ton of new features. But the ability to cross platforms isn’t one of them.

You could play the old-fashioned way. Users could share a controller, taking turns and enjoying Pokemon Scarlet and Violet one player at a time.

So, you’ll have to only play with all your Switch-owning friends. Your PlayStation and Xbox friends will have to play God of War: Ragnarök or Call of Duty without you.