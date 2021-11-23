Each trainer in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl has different goals. While some will aim to complete their Pokédex, others may want to explore the world as much as possible while completing various quests.

Super Contest Shows are an excellent way to compete with your Pokémon aside from participating in battles. Pokémon can show off their looks and moves in these events against other Pokémon. Winning your first Super Contest Show may seem easy since they don’t look that hard, but more advanced shows can end up being challenging.

Here are a few tips and tricks that you can apply to help you win more Super Contest Shows.