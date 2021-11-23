Each trainer in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl has different goals. While some will aim to complete their Pokédex, others may want to explore the world as much as possible while completing various quests.
Super Contest Shows are an excellent way to compete with your Pokémon aside from participating in battles. Pokémon can show off their looks and moves in these events against other Pokémon. Winning your first Super Contest Show may seem easy since they don’t look that hard, but more advanced shows can end up being challenging.
Here are a few tips and tricks that you can apply to help you win more Super Contest Shows.
- Time your attack and dance moves
- The Dance Evaluation section is one of the most important parts of the Super Contest Show. Keep an eye on the Hype and Heart Gauges and try to time them for the most efficiency. Waiting for other Pokémon to finish their moves will allow you to create a Move Chain bonus that will help you gain more Hype.
- Keeping a rhythm during the dance mini-game also helps and allows players to capture the audience’s attention or approval.
- Use Poffins to increase your Pokémon’s visual appeal.
- Depending on the contest type, you’ll be able to use Poffins to increase your chances of winning.
- Beauty contest: Dry Poffins
- Cleverness contest: Bitter Poffins
- Coolness contest: Spicy Poffins
- Cuteness contest: Sweet Poffins
- Toughness contest: Sour Poffins
- Decorating Poké Balls with stickers will also increase your chances in the competition since your entrance will matter. While some stickers will allow you to excel in Cleverness contests, there’s one for each Contest type. Stacking your Poké Ball with stickers that will give you the best odds of winning your contest of choice will often be the way to go.
- You can customize your Poké Ball inside the in-game main menu. Make sure to apply your custom Poké Ball to your Pokémon that will be representing you in the contest.