How to increase your PC box space in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

PC boxes always start a bit small in Pokémon games and Scarlet and Violet are no exception.

At the start of the game, you are given a measly 8 boxes to catch all your Pokémon in which is a small amount for anyone looking to complete the Pokédex, shiny hunt, and other things. Thankfully there is a way to increase the amount of space available to you and it won’t take you much time to do it anyway.

But how do you do that? Well, that is what we are here to tell you. Granted you don’t really have to do anything as more PC boxes will be given to you naturally depending on how you play the game.

How to get more PC box space in Scarlet and Violet

To increase the amount of PC box space you have from 8 onwards, you just need to place a single Pokémon in each individual box. The game will then add an extra 8 PC boxes to your overall space to allow you to catch more Pokémon.

You can either do this manually or allow the game to do it automatically as you continuously catch Pokémon. There is no need for you to really do anything to increase the space other than play the game naturally and let the game add more over time as you collect more pocket monsters.

There is a limit to how much space you can have though, with the max presumably following other games in the series and locking you at 32. Though we can’t confirm this ourselves yet as we haven’t caught nearly enough Pokémon yet to get that far.