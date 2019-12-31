How to get the “What Pokémon are you” filter on Instagram

We’ve all had our chance to play as the trainer, but have you ever wondered what Pokémon you’d be in another life? Instagram can give you some insight into that query with its new filter “What Pokémon are you?”

Instagram added this Pokémon collab filter to its collection on Dec. 28 and it’s quickly exploded as users clammer to morph into their inner pocket monster. The filter doesn’t include all 800+ Pokémon from the entire series. Instead, the Instagram filter limits itself to generation one Pokémon only.

Do you want to use it yourself? We’ll run you through the steps.

Open up the Instagram app on your phone and activate camera mode by pressing the icon in the top left corner. Alternatively, if you’re reading this on mobile, click this link: https://www.instagram.com/a/r/?effect_id=504985990073534 Once in Camera mode, make sure the camera is facing toward you with the selfie camera. Select the Pokémon filter from the collection at the bottom of the screen. The filter’s icon is designed after the classic Poké Ball and should be easily detectable. Give the filter a moment to scan your face. You should then see a sign appear above your head that reads “What Pokémon are you?” Then just hold down the record button and prepare to discover your Pokémon alter ego.

Are you unsatisfied with the Pokémon you landed with? Luckily, you can repeat this process as many times as you please until you end up with the Pokémon you believe best represents yourself.