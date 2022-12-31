How to get the Nasty Plot TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have made several changes to how TMs work and which moves are available to be taught using the special discs. Thankfully, Nasty Plot is still among the stat-boosting moves that can still be obtained as a TM and is not locked to naturally being learned by select Pokémon. Here are all of the ways you can teach your Pokémon that move.

If you have a Pokémon like Hydreigon that is almost exclusively known for using its Special Attack stat for attacks, there is a chance it can learn Nasty Plot through leveling up. But that varies level by level between species and doesn’t include the rest of Scarlet and Violet’s roster.

Nasty Plot can be obtained in two separate places as a TM while playing through the game’s main story, and is also craftable once you gain access to the move either by a TM for it or by a Pokémon learning it naturally. Just be aware that both methods are going to take some time.

Where to find the Nasty Plot TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can only obtain TM 140 Nasty Plot in two locations without crafting additional copies: deep in Area Zero during the post-game, and by completing the entire History Course in Mesagoza.

The Area Zero location is sitting on a cliff above Research Station 2. If you exit the building and climb the rockface behind it, you will find Nasty Plot sitting near a rock slightly to the left side once you reach the top.

As for the second copy, you will need to complete all of Ms. Raifort’s history lessons. This includes finishing all of her class and catching all four Treasures of Ruin. This will require traversing all of Paldea to find the Ominous Black Stakes spread across the region and then locating each Legendary Pokémon too.

Once you do that, head back to the Staff Room in the academy and claim your TM.

How to craft the Nasty Plot TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You do need to obtain one of the Nasty Plot TMs before you are able to unlock the crafting option for additional copies, but once you have it you are able to craft as many copies as you want. Here is the crafting recipe for TM 140.