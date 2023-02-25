How to get the Masterwork Research: Wish Granted ticket in Pokémon Go

Come and get your wishes in before the ticket is gone.

While most players will be scrambling to get through all of the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn content locked to the event while it runs on Feb. 25 and 26, there is a big piece of the event that will last well beyond it ending. In this case, it is Masterwork Research: Wish Granted, which will give players a guaranteed encounter with a Shiny Jirachi.

Masterwork Research is something that is added each time a new Go Tour event goes live, and typically has content revolving around the theme of that year’s event. This time, that means a general Hoenn vibe mixed with the usual difficulty spike that players should be accustomed to if they have tried to complete Masterwork content before.

What separates Masterwork Research from other premium ticketed content in Pokémon Go is just how long it can take for players to complete. For Wish Granted, players will need to catch hundreds of Pokémon, keep streaks for things like earning Hearts with their Buddy Pokémon, and more. This can lead to the research taking over a month to complete in full.

If you do want to ensure your encounter with a Shiny Jirachi and get all of the other quality goodies tied to the Masterwork Research, here is how you can get the ticket you need to access it. And make sure you act quick, because the purchase window isn’t open forever.

Getting the Masterwork Research: Wish Granted ticket in Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn

For players who attended the in-person portion of Go Fest: Hoenn in Las Vegas from Feb. 18 to 19, you already have access to Masterwork Research: Wish Granted. In addition to that, you have access to the easier version of the research that will require less effort to complete.

For everyone else who is taking part in Go Fest: Hoenn – Global on Feb. 25 and 26, you will need to purchase a Research Ticket through the in-game shop.

Tickets for access to this research will cost $4.99, or the equivalent in other regions. This is the normal version of the Masterwork Research and will feature longer tasks that will take players more time to complete—and no, there is no way to get the shorter version that was available at Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas.

This ticket will be until March 20, at which point it will disappear from the shop and no longer be available. Thankfully, once a player purchases it, this research can be completed whenever they want with no time limit.