How to get Rotom Wash in Pokémon Go Fest 2020

Several new Pokémon are popping up for the first time during Pokémon Go Fest 2020. And one of the most sought after encounters will be the Water/Electric-type form of the Mythical Pokémon, Rotom.

Rotom Wash is a bulky Pokémon that’s been at the top of competitive battling usage stats since it gained its Water-type secondary in generation five. And it should make for a solid addition to any Pokémon Go team.

Similar to every other Rotom form that’s available in the game, it’ll max out at 2,579 CP with a stat line of 204 Attack, 219 Defense, and 137 HP. As of now, you can only catch it during Go Fest 2020 through a Snapshot Encounter.

If you enter your Pokémon menu and select the photo option in the top-right portion of the screen, you’ll be prompted to take a photo with that Pokémon. Rotom Wash will occasionally jump into the picture to photobomb your image.

From there, you simply need to head back to the overworld and you should find the washing machine walking around your avatar. It’ll be a simple encounter, but it can be tricky to catch, so make sure to use Ultra Balls and a few Berries to improve your chances of snagging the powerful Pokémon.

Pokémon Go Fest 2020 runs until July 26. This might be your only chance to catch Rotom Wash until it potentially returns in a future event.