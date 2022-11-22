How to get False Swipe TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

False Swipe is one of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s best TMs when it comes to catching Pokémon, especially for Shiny hunters and those looking to complete the Pokédex as quickly as possible.

The move is useful because it will always damage a Pokémon just enough so it will be left with one HP, leaving it weak enough to catch and increase your odds of successfully catching a Pokémon. Of course, the TM isn’t available at the start of the game and is hidden behind a unique method to make trainers work to get it.

So where exactly is the False Swipe TM? Well, that is what we are here to tell you.

False Swipe TM57 location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

False Swipe is given as a Pokédex reward after catching 30 or more Pokémon. You can collect it from Jacq in the Biology Room of the school once you have hit this milestone. Jacq also offers more rewards as you capture more Pokémon, with his final reward being the Shiny Charm once you obtain all 400 Pokémon.

The TM only has one use, though. But after you unlock it through this method, you will be able to create more from any of the TM crafters in any of the Pokémon Centers across the map. You will need three Chewtle Claws, three Kricketot Shells, and 400 LP to craft it.

These items, as the names suggest, can be found by catching or beating any of these wild Pokémon on the map. Once you have these items, you can craft as many of the TM as you want—but only after unlocking it from Jacq.

Once you have the TM, you will just need to teach the move to a Pokémon that you plan to have as your main damage dealer when capturing Pokémon or Shiny hunting.