How to get Dynite Ore in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s The Crown Tundra expansion

Just like Armorite Ore in the Isle of Armor expansion, Pokémon Sword and Shield’s The Crown Tundra expansion also has a new material you will want to start collecting.

This new item called Dynite Ore is basically the tundra’s equivalent to Battle Points or Armorite Ore, meaning you will be using it to exchange for rare items throughout your new adventure.

And speaking of adventures, the easiest way to earn Dynite Ore is by completing Dynamax Adventures, the newest Max Raid Battle mode that was just added.

Depending on how your expedition goes, you can get more than a handful of the useful item by completing a single adventure. If you make it all the way to the end of the Max Lair and catch whatever Legendary or rare Pokémon you encounter in the final den, you will even get a bonus.

You can then exchange the Dynite Ore for rare items like the new Ability Patch by talking to one of the NPCs hanging around in the cave.