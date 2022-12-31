How to find the Cinderace event Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has released its latest batch of content for this holiday season, most notably adding the limited-time Cinderace Tera Raid battle. The Tera Raid battle will run for a limited time over two stretches, first from Dec. 30 to Jan. 1 and reappearing from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15.

Given that Cinderace is a seven-star, players will need to reach deep end-game progression in order to stand a chance in this Pokémon Tera Raid battle. In order to access this boss fight, players will not only need to complete Pokémon Scarlet and Violet but also unlock the ability to compete in seven and six star Tera Raid battles.

Once players have met all the criteria to take on Cinderace, all that is left to do is track down and take on the Tera Raid battle. This is everything you need to know about the Cinderace event Tera Raid battle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find the Cinderace Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Once players have unlocked the ability to participate in six and seven star Tera Raid battles, players can identify Cinderace’s location by a flashing Fighting-type symbol blinking on the world map. Traverse to the Tera Raid’s location and enter into the fray by interacting with the glowing den to host your own session.

After completing the Cinderace Raid Battle multiple times, players will inevitably run out of symbols on their map. Once exhausting your own Cinderace Tera Raid events, players can still participate in the fight by going to the Poké Portal.

After opening the Poké Portal menu, simply select Tera Raid battle and search for any postings that show Cinderace on them. These will be all over the place while the event is going on since most players will rely on teaming up with others online to clear the event.

Using the Poké Portal, players can challenge the Mighty Cinderace and any other Tera Raid battle they find without limits. Just be aware that seven-star raids are much harder than any other Tera Raid in the game.