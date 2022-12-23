Whether you are stuck at home or going to get out a bit over Christmas weekend, Pokémon Go is providing a little boost to the ongoing festivities with the Winter Wonderland event.

This is one of the game’s annual mini-events that will only run from Dec. 24 at 10am to Dec. 25 at 8pm local time and specifically adds a few event bonuses and a new Collection Challenge.

For the two days it is running, players will get an extra Special Trade and Daily Adventure Incense will last for 30 minutes. And while this seems somewhat lacking on the surface, it is running simultaneously with the Winter Holiday Part II and all of the goodies that event is providing.

The main attraction of this mini-event is the Collection Challenge, which is themed around all of the Pokémon spawning during the ongoing festivities. This means you will have to seek out a lot of Ice-type Pokémon, including Eevee, Delibird, and Cubchoo wearing special holiday costumes.

Anyone who finishes the entire challenge will get plenty of bonus XP and a guaranteed encounter with a Galarian Mr. Mime, so here is how to finish the Winter Wonderland Collection Challenge.

How to complete the Winter Wonderland 2022 Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

Catch an Eevee in a Holiday Hat

Catch a Swinub

Catch a Snorunt

Catch a Spheal

Catch a Bergmite

Catch a Snover

Catch a Delibird in a bow

Catch a Vanillite

Catch a Cubchoo in a bow

Catch a Cryogonal

Total rewards: 10,000 XP, Galarian Mr. Mime encounter, and one Incense