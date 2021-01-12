How to complete the Sinnoh Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

A few of these catches might be harder than you think.

The Pokémon Go Unova Celebration event is officially over, meaning it is time to travel even further back in time and kick off the Sinnoh Celebration event, and the new Sinnoh Collection Challenge that comes along with it.

These Collection Challenges work a bit differently than Field or Special Research tasks, in that all you need to do is capture certain Pokémon to complete them and get the rewards. Though there, is also event-exclusive Field Research too.

If you manage to capture all of the Pokémon on the list, you will get a handful of special rewards, including 3,000 Stardust, 15 Ultra Balls, and a Magnetic Lure Module.

Here are all of the Pokémon you should keep an eye out for and capture during the Sinnoh Celebration event. This does include Shadow Pokémon you will need to save, though you don’t need to purify them for it to count.

Capture a Turtiwg

Capture a Piplup

Capture a Chimchar

Capture a Cranidos

Capture a Shieldon

Capture a Combee

Capture a Buizel

Capture a Shadow Stunky

Capture a Shadow Snover

The Sinnoh Celebration event will run from Jan. 12 to 17, when it will be replaced by the Hoenn Celebration event.