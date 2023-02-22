The final lead-up to the global version of Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn is finally here, and Niantic is hosting a small special event to get fans ready.

Primal Rumblings will run from Feb. 22 to 24, with players around the world seeing increased spawns for many of the most iconic Pokémon from Ruby and Sapphire—including all three of the starters.

The main focal point for this event will be Rayquaza returning to five-star raids with the new move Breaking Swipe. Additionally, Mega Latios and Mega Latias will be appearing in Mega Raids too.

During this period, players have a limited amount of time to complete special Primal Rumblings research to stock up on some nice items. There is also a Collection Challenge themed around Gen III. All of it with the goal of getting players ready for all the catching they will do during Go Tour: Hoenn – Global on Feb. 25 and 26.

Related: All Primal Rumblings Research tasks, rewards in Pokémon Go

You will only have a limited amount of time to get all of this content wrapped and claim your rewards before Go Tour: Hoenn – Global begins. Here is how to complete the Primal Rumblings Collection Challenge.

How to complete the Primal Rumblings Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

Unlike some Collection Challenges, this Primal Rumblings event will task players with catching all three starters from the Hoenn region and fully evolving them.

Catch a Treecko

Catch a Torchic

Catch a Mudkip

Evolve a Grovyle into Sceptile

Evolve a Combusken into Blaziken

Evolve a Marshtomp into Swampert

Total Reward: 10 Ultra Balls and a Rocket Radar