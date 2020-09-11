How to complete the Pokémon Go Mega Battle Challenge timed research quest

If you don't complete it before Sept. 17, there's no trying again.

The Mega Battle Challenge is now available in Pokémon Go and trainers have until Sept. 17 to finish this timed quest and get a lot of Mega Beedrill Energy. This is only a four-step quest, so you should be able to complete it relatively quickly.

Many Bug-type Pokémon will spawn more often during the event, like Caterpie, Weedle, Wurmple, Scyther, and Pinsir, as well as the shiny version of Ledyba and Ledian.

Mega Beedrill will also receive a temporary CP boost when used in gym, Team Go Rocket, and trainer battles. But if you don’t complete the tasks in time, the quest will be gone and you won’t be able to claim the rewards later.

Here are all the steps to complete the Mega Battle Challenge and a few tips to get them done in time:

Step one

Battle in a raid. Reward: Three Revives

Catch seven Bug-type Pokémon. Reward: Five Poké Balls

Power up Pokémon seven times. Reward: One Upgrade

Rewards: 500 Stardust, 1,000 XP, and 35 Mega Beedrill Energy.

Tips: You can use Incense to spawn more Pokémon near you, and consequently, you have more chances of finding Bug-type Pokémon. If you are near a PokéStop, you can also use a Mossy Lure, which especially attracts Bug, Grass, and Poison-type Pokémon for 30 minutes.

Step two

Battle in a raid. Reward: Three Revives

Battle in a Mega Raid. Reward: Three Golden Razz Berries

Battle another Trainer. Reward: One Sinnoh Stone

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 2,000 XP, and 40 Mega Beedrill Energy

Tips: Considering social distancing, you can use Remote Raid passes to battle in both normal and Mega Raids without leaving your home. You can buy three Remore Raid passes for only one PokéCoin right now for a limited time.

Step three

Battle in three raids. Reward: Pinsir encounter

Battle three Team Go Rocket Grunts. Reward: Five Revives

Mega Evolve a Pokémon. Reward: Silver Pinap Berries

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 2,000 XP, and 60 Mega Beedrill Energy.

Tips: You can battle Team Go Rocket by encountering them in PokéStops or in their balloons flying around your avatar. The game will consider them the same and will count both to complete the task.

Try to get more Mega Energy when completing the previous raid battle tasks and save it to guarantee you can Mega Evolve a Pokémon during this step.

Step four

Claim reward: 10 Poké Balls

Claim reward: Three Max Revives

Claim reward: Three Hyper Potions

Rewards: 2,500 Stardust, 5,000 XP, and Roserade encounter.

The Mega Battle Challenge event will be available until Sept. 17. This is a different quest from A Mega Discovery, which will always be available for trainers to complete.