Celebrate all that comes before and after the challenge.

The Día de Muertos 2022 event is underway in Pokémon Go, which means players have the opportunity to encounter multiple Pokémon that share a relationship with the celebration of life and the memories of those no longer with us.

On Nov. 1 and 2, special encounters with Duskull and its evolutions wearing a cempasúchil crown, Roselia, Yamask, Litwick, and more will all be available. Raids will also be full of event-themed Pokémon like the new costumed Duskull, Sableye, Giratina (Origin Forme), and Mega Banette.

No Special or Timed Research has been added this year, but a few event-exclusive Field Research tasks will be active to collect and complete from PokéStops and Gyms.

Several bonuses like boosted Lure Modules and Incense and double Catch Candy will remain active throughout the event too.

An exclusive Día de Muertos avatar item will be available to purchase from the in-game shop during and after the event. And, if you get lucky, you may encounter a Shiny Duskull.

Just like in previous versions of the event, a new Collection Challenge has been added for players to complete. This time, the featured Pokémon is Alolan Marowak. So, if you want to enjoy the festivities to their fullest, here is how to complete the Día de Muertos 2022 Collection Challenge.

How to finish the Día de Muertos 2022 event Collection Challenge

Catch a Roselia

Catch a Litwick

Catch a Cubone

Catch a Sunkern

Catch a Chinchou

Catch a Swirlix

Total Rewards: One Incense, one Poffin, and an Alolan Marowak encounter.