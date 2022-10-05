The Season of Light is cycling through, with stars littering the sky and bringing a number of Pokémon that evolve using Evolution Items and the next set of seasonal Special Research.
That Special Research story will allow players to evolve their Cosmog for the first time if they have completed the earlier parts, setting up for the arrival of Solgaleo and Lunala closer to the end of the season in November.
Evolving Stars will run from Oct. 5 to 11, with Cosmoem being the only new Pokémon introduced—featured exclusively in the Special Research. The rest of the increased encounters involve Pokémon who mostly evolve using stones or other items like Seadra, Scyther, and more.
To tie into those featured encounters, a new set of Collection Challenges partially centered around Eevee and other Pokémon that use those items to evolve have also been added during the event. These will allow you to grab some of those special items to use, and here are all of the tasks and rewards involved in each collection.
How to complete all of the Evolving Stars Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go
Evolving Stars: Eevee Challenge
- Evolve an Eevee into Vaporeon
- Evolve an Eevee into Jolteon
- Evolve an Eevee into Flareon
Total Rewards: One Upgrade and one Metal Coat
Evolving Stars: Trade Challenge
- Evolve a Haunter into a Gengar
- Evolve a Kadabra into Alakazam
Total Rewards: One Dragon Scale, one Sun Stone, and One Kings Rock
Evolving Stars: Unova Challenge
- Evolve a Tynamo into Elektrik
- Evolve a Litwick into Lampent
Total Rewards: Two Unova Stones
Evolving Stars: Sinnoh Challenge
- Evolve a Rhyhorn into Rhydon
- Evolve a Swinub into Piloswine
- Evolve a Ralts into Kirlia
- Evolve a Duskull into Dusclops
Total Rewards: Two Sinnoh Stones