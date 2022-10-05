The Season of Light is cycling through, with stars littering the sky and bringing a number of Pokémon that evolve using Evolution Items and the next set of seasonal Special Research.

That Special Research story will allow players to evolve their Cosmog for the first time if they have completed the earlier parts, setting up for the arrival of Solgaleo and Lunala closer to the end of the season in November.

Evolving Stars will run from Oct. 5 to 11, with Cosmoem being the only new Pokémon introduced—featured exclusively in the Special Research. The rest of the increased encounters involve Pokémon who mostly evolve using stones or other items like Seadra, Scyther, and more.

To tie into those featured encounters, a new set of Collection Challenges partially centered around Eevee and other Pokémon that use those items to evolve have also been added during the event. These will allow you to grab some of those special items to use, and here are all of the tasks and rewards involved in each collection.

How to complete all of the Evolving Stars Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go

Evolving Stars: Eevee Challenge

Evolve an Eevee into Vaporeon

Evolve an Eevee into Jolteon

Evolve an Eevee into Flareon

Total Rewards: One Upgrade and one Metal Coat

Evolving Stars: Trade Challenge

Evolve a Haunter into a Gengar

Evolve a Kadabra into Alakazam

Total Rewards: One Dragon Scale, one Sun Stone, and One Kings Rock

Evolving Stars: Unova Challenge

Evolve a Tynamo into Elektrik

Evolve a Litwick into Lampent

Total Rewards: Two Unova Stones

Evolving Stars: Sinnoh Challenge

Evolve a Rhyhorn into Rhydon

Evolve a Swinub into Piloswine

Evolve a Ralts into Kirlia

Evolve a Duskull into Dusclops

Total Rewards: Two Sinnoh Stones