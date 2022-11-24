Ultra Beasts, Legendary Pokémon, and one final set of challenges await players in Pokémon Go during the Astral Eclipse event.

As the Season of Light comes to a close with this final event from Nov. 23 to 28, players will be able to obtain Solgaleo and Lunala for the first time by completing a set of season-long Special Research. You can only pick one, but that shouldn’t matter to fans who play the game consistently.

You will encounter a number of Pokémon tied to the sun and moon—for obvious reasons—and a special secondary event centered around Ultra Beasts will run on Nov. 27 too. Leading up to that, players can finish Special Research, new Collection Challenges, and purchase new clothing based on Solgaleo and Lunala too.

The Collection Challenges this time around are short, sweet, and also themed around Solgaleo and Lunala to fit the event.

Here is how to complete both challenges and get a nice little Pokémon Go reward for your troubles—though you are better off focusing on the research first.

How to complete all Astral Eclipse Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go

Astral Eclipse: Sun Challenge

Catch a Solrock

Catch a Yungoos

Catch a Sunkern

Catch a Cottonee

Catch a Petilil

Catch an Alolan Vulpix

Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust

Astral Eclipse: Moon Challenge

Catch a Lunatone

Catch a Alolan Rattata

Catch a Hoothoot

Catch a Clefairy

Catch a Munna

Catch an Alolan Sandshrew

Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust