How to claim Niantic’s fifth-anniversary code in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go’s developer Niantic is celebrating its fifth anniversary in October but the fans are the ones who are receiving presents. Trainers can claim a code to receive 41 items in Pokémon Go.

Players can use the code DJTLEKBK2G5EK to receive 20 Ultra Balls, one Star Piece, 10 Pinap Berries, and 10 Niantic Stickers for free. If you use an Android device, just open the shop tab, scroll down until the end, and enter the code. The items will be immediately added to your inventory.

Trainers, we’re having a 5th birthday party! Enjoy this party favor of in-game items (valid until Oct 13 at 5pm PT)! Celebrate by sharing your favorite memories, #GOSnapshot 📸 & Trainer profiles using #NianticBirthday 🎁 🎊

Code: DJTLEKBK2G5EK

Redeem at: https://t.co/zcM1Cvb3XO pic.twitter.com/zK8dcIxJwL — Niantic, Inc. (@NianticLabs) October 6, 2020

Players who use an iOS device have to redeem the code on Niantic’s website. Log in using the same credentials you use to access your Pokémon Go account and enter the code. You’ll receive a message showing the items that were added to your inventory.

The code will be available to claim until Oct. 13. In addition, Niantic released a one-day special event with an exclusive Timed Researched on Oct. 4 to celebrate its fifth anniversary.

Niantic has also developed Ingress Prime, launched in 2012, and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, released last year, but these mobile games didn’t become as popular as Pokémon Go.

