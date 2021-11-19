Pokémon need a name and when you capture a new Pokémon in any game, including Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, you’ll be asked if you want to give it a custom nickname and continue using its standard species name.

At the time, you may decide one option is better than the other but down the road, things could change and you might be wondering what your options are to right your wrongs. Fortunately, you can easily switch things up in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

If you’ve made a mistake when picking a name you can always rename your Pokémon to something you’d prefer at a later time. Renaming Pokémon isn’t a new feature, and like other games, you’ll need to do so at the Name Rater.

How to change a Pokémon’s Nickname in Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

To rename a Pokémon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you’ll need to visit the Name Rater in Eterna City.