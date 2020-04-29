How to become the Throwback Challenge Champion 2020 in Pokémon Go

The Pokémon Go Throwback Challenge 2020 is going to last through May, but only the truly dedicated players can claim the title of Throwback Challenge Champion.

In order to even unlock the ability to participate in the Throwback Challenge Champion 2020 special research, you will need to complete every other Research Task for the entire event.

That means starting with Throwback Challenge: Kanto on May 1, you will need to complete every piece of research and turn it in for an entire month. Each event has nine pages of research, though only eight of them require you to actually do some work to complete.

Once you complete all of the Timed Research for Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, and Sinnoh, you will automatically be given access to the Champion Special Research when it goes live on June 3. Here are all of the dates and start times for each region.

Throwback Challenge 2020: Kanto – May 1 to 8 (1pm local time)

Throwback Challenge 2020: Johto Timed Research – May 8 to 15 (1pm local time)

Throwback Challenge 2020: Hoenn Timed Research – May 15 to 22 (1pm local time)

Throwback Challenge 2020: Sinnoh Timed Research – May 22 to 29 (1pm local time)

Throwback Challenge Champion 2020 Special Research unlock and event – June 3 to 8 (1pm local time)

For each specific region, new Pokémon will be added into the seven km egg group, a Pikachu with a special hat accessory will be available, and Pokémon specific to the active region will spawn more frequently and appear in raids. So not only will you want to complete the research, but you can get all of the extra bonuses too.

For those players that complete all four sets of tasks in the Special Research will earn five Rare Candies and reward encounters with Galarian Meowth, Galarian Stunfisk, and Genesect. As a bonus, those players will also get Professor Willow’s glasses as an exclusive avatar item.

But even if you don’t get access to the Champion Special Research, there will still be several Galarian Pokémon and other event-related changes.

From June 3 to 8 Galarian Stunfisk will appear in the wild, raids, and Eggs, while Galarian Meowth, Galarian Zigzagoon, Galarian Darumaka are all going to be added to the 7km Egg group too. Pokémon from the Unova region will also spawn more frequently to make up for not having a gen five event.