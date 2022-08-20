How Pokémon Go made it to the 2022 Pokémon World Championships

From struggles implementing an easy to use PvP element to dealing with technical issues, Pokémon Go had some work to do to reach the world stage.

The 2022 Pokémon World Championship is acting as a sort of refresh for the Play! Pokémon competitive circuit as it brings in two new games with Pokémon Go and Pokémon UNITE, while also bidding farewell to Pokkén Tournament DX after six years of tournaments.

Pokémon Go did appear at the 2019 PWC as a side event, but 2022 marks its first outing as an official game on the main stage. While it might seem like an outlier, the Niantic and The Pokémon Company International teams have always planned to turn the more casual experience into a competitive staple.

From the start, Niantic wanted to make the PvP system that exists in Pokémon Go that is accessible to players of all levels, which is something that the challenges the developers face with every new feature due to the varied playerbase.

“One of the strengths of Pokémon Go is that there are so many different types of players out there. That includes both casual and hardcore [players,]” Niantic director Michael Steranka said to Dot Esports. “We really think we’ve built a PvP system that’s, you know, easy to learn, difficult to master type of a thing., giving players the ability to hop in at any time, pick their favorite Pokémon, and start testing the waters out.”

This leaves plenty of room for new players to get in at the ground level of the GBL or tournaments while still putting a clear path for skill progression with things like micromanaging moves, charges, and other parts of the intricate battle system, which is something the developers spent a lot of time fine-tuning.

Even from a technical perspective, Niantic had to deal with numerous challenges, such as getting PvP elements like the Go Battle League working in a way that you could emulate across multiple types of devices, operating systems, and different types of connections such as Wi-Fi or cellular data.

“There were a lot of technical hurdles for us to overcome to get to a stable place before Worlds,” Steranka said. “Kudos to our engineering team who stepped up to the plate and knocked it out of the park when resolving some long-standing bugs in PvP. And I think, as far as we’ve seen, everything’s been very, very smooth.”

On that competitive note, TPCI did a lot of the work onboarding the game into the World Championship series. According to Niantic, the developers mostly took on an advisory role for things like rulesets and formats.

All of these elements played into the first full competitive season for Pokémon Go and culminated in three days of the best players in the world battling it out—ending with DancingRob taking the Masters division crown.

“This has personally been a dream come true, to see a game that I’ve worked on be part of the Pokémon World Championship series,” Steranka said. “As someone who not only worked on the game but has been to many of these events in person before as a fan of all the different Pokémon games, seeing us up on the main stage is emotional, to say the least.”