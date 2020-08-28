How long do Mega Evolutions last in Pokémon Go?

It's not forever, but it's enough.

Mega Evolutions are now in Pokémon Go, but this new feature is only available for Mega Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, and Beedrill. To Mega Evolve, trainers will have to gather Mega Energy, which works similarly to Candy.

The first time these Pokémon Mega Evolve, the player will have to gather a high number of Mega Energy. Beedrill asks for 100 Mega Energy, while Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise require 200.

The Mega Evolution will only last for four hours, however. But after the first Mega Evolution, the cost falls to 25 Mega Energy for Beedrill and 50 Mega Energy for the Kanto starters.

Trainers can get between 30 and 50 Mega Energy when battling in Mega Raids, so it’ll take from four to seven Raids to achieve the first Mega Evolution of a Pokémon.

For further Mega Evolutions, trainers will have to win one or two Mega Raids. Remember, the faster you finish the battle, the more Mega Energy you receive.

Some events can boost how long Mega Evolutions last, but four hours should be enough to do everything you can with Mega Evolved Pokémon. They can’t be left to defend gyms or compete in the Go Battle League.