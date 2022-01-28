How do pastures work in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, players have been sent back in time before humans knew much about Pokémon, and the PC system certainly wasn’t used in the timeline players are in. But how does Pokémon storage work in the game?

Developers have answered this question by introducing pastures. Pastures are where Pokémon go when they are not actively in a player’s party. To swap Pokémon to and from your party, you will have to approach the NPC by the pasture to have access to all of your stored Pokémon.

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Right next to a large sign will be Marie, the NPC you will need to talk to in order to pull up the pastures menu. She’ll ask you if there’s any Pokémon you’d like to leave with her, and then you will have access to all of your stored Pokémon. You can swap Pokémon in and out of your party or leave some with her if you’d like to open up some empty slots in your party for catching more Pokémon.

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

To start, players will have access to eight pastures, each containing 30 spots each for Pokémon storage. As you progress in the game and capture more Pokémon, more pastures will open up. As you progress through the main story, catch Pokémon, and increase your Galaxy Team Survey Corps rank, you’ll open up more boxes to store more Pokémon.