Here are Pokémon Go’s May 2020 Field Research Tasks and rewards

May’s new Field Research Tasks arrived today in Pokémon Go. Each time you achieve a Research Breakthrough this month, you’ll earn a chance to catch the Electric-type Pokémon Shinx—and it’ll come with some bonus Candies.
You can complete easy tasks every day and accumulate stamps as you finish them. You can only receive one stamp per day and you’ll get small rewards like Candies and Pokémon encounters. But the main goal is the Research Breakthrough.
After seven stamps, you earn a reward from the Research Breakthrough, so you need at least one week to reach it. Every month, the reward changes but you don’t lose your stamp progress if you’re halfway done when the month ends.
Pokémon Go’s Field Research was added to the game in 2018 and became one of the features to encourage Pokémon trainers to play every day. Aside from the Field Research tasks, you can participate in a limited-time event, the Throwback Challenge 2020, during May.
Here are this month’s Pokémon Go Field Research tasks and the possible rewards you can receive for each challenge.
Catching Tasks
|Field Research Task
|Rewards
|Catch five Pokémon with Weather boost
|Poliwag or Vulpix encounter; 200 Stardust, three Razz Berries, a Pinap Berry, or five Pokéballs
|Catch ten Pokémon with Weather boost
|500 Stardust, six Razz Berries, two Pinap Berries, or five Great Balls
|Catch four different species of Pokémon
|Two Rare Candies
|Catch three Water, Electric, or Bug-type Pokémon
|Raichu encounter
|Catch three Electric-type Pokémon
|Electabuzz encounter
|Catch ten Pokémon
|Magikarp encounter; 200 Stardust, three Razz Berries, a Pinap Berry, or five Pokéballs
|Catch ten Normal-type Pokémon
|500 Stardust, six Razz Berries, two Pinap Berries, or five Great Balls
|Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon
|500 Stardust, six Razz Berries, two Pinap Berries, or five Great Balls
|Catch a Dragon-type Pokémon
|Dratini encounter; 1,500 Stardust, three Rare Candies, two Gold Razz Berries, or ten Ultra Balls
|Catch a Ditto
|1,500 Stardust, three Rare Candies, two Gold Razz Berries, or ten Ultra Ball
Battling Tasks
| Field Research Task
|Rewards
|Battle another trainer
|Alolan Geodude encounter
|Win a Raid
|Jolteon encounter
|Win five Raids
|Aerodactyl encounter
|Win a level three or higher Raid
|Kabuto or Omanyte encounter
|Win in the Go Battle League
|Blitzle encounter
Throwing Tasks
|Field Research Tasks
|Rewards
|Make three Great throws
|Gastly, Anorith, or Lileep encounter, 200 Stardust, three Razz Berries, a Pinap Berry, or five Pokéballs
|Make five Nice throws
|Voltorb encounter, 200 Stardust, three Razz Berries, a Pinap Berry, or five Pokéballs
|Make three Nice throws in a row
|500 Stardust, two Pinap Berries, five Great Balls, or two Ultra Balls
|Make three Great throws in a row
|Onix encounter, 1,000 Stardust, one Rare Candy, nine Razz Berries, three Pinap Berries, ten Pokéballs, or five Ultra Balls
|Make three Great curveball throws
|1,000 Stardust, a Rare Candy, nine Razz Berries, three Pinap Berries, ten Pokéballs, or five Ultra Balls
|Make three Great curveball throws in a row
|1,500 Stardust, three Rare Candies, two Gold Razz Berries, or ten Ultra Balls
|Make five Great curveball throws in a row
|Spinda encounter
|Make an Excellent throw
|500 Stardust, two Pinap Berries, five Great Balls, or two Ultra Balls
|Make three Excellent throws in a row
|Larvitar encounter
|Make five curveball throws in a row
|500 Stardust, six Razz Berries, two Pinap Berries, or five Great Balls
|Make two Nice curveball throws in a row
|200 Stardust, three Razz Berries, a Pinap Berry, or five Pokéballs
Hatching Tasks
|Field Research Tasks
|Rewards
|Hatch an Egg
|Electrike encounter
Miscellaneous Tasks
| Field Research Tasks
| Rewards
|Transfer three Pokémon
|Magnemite encounter
|Trade a Pokémon
|Joltik encounter
|Evolve a Pokémon
|Eevee or Lanturn encounter
|Power up Pokémon five times
|Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle encounter
|Send three Gifts to friends
|Jolteon encounter
|Take a Snapshot of an Electric-type Pokémon
|Voltorb encounter
| Spin ten PokéStops or Gyms
|200 Stardust, three Razz Berries, a Pinap Berry, or five Pokéballs
Buddy Tasks
| Field Research Tasks
|Rewards
| Earn five Hearts with your Buddy
|Three Silver Pinap Berries
| Give your Buddy three treats
|Mareep encounter