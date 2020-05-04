Here are Pokémon Go’s May 2020 Field Research Tasks and rewards

May’s new Field Research Tasks arrived today in Pokémon Go. Each time you achieve a Research Breakthrough this month, you’ll earn a chance to catch the Electric-type Pokémon Shinx—and it’ll come with some bonus Candies.

You can complete easy tasks every day and accumulate stamps as you finish them. You can only receive one stamp per day and you’ll get small rewards like Candies and Pokémon encounters. But the main goal is the Research Breakthrough.

After seven stamps, you earn a reward from the Research Breakthrough, so you need at least one week to reach it. Every month, the reward changes but you don’t lose your stamp progress if you’re halfway done when the month ends.

Pokémon Go’s Field Research was added to the game in 2018 and became one of the features to encourage Pokémon trainers to play every day. Aside from the Field Research tasks, you can participate in a limited-time event, the Throwback Challenge 2020, during May.

Here are this month’s Pokémon Go Field Research tasks and the possible rewards you can receive for each challenge.

Catching Tasks

Field Research Task Rewards Catch five Pokémon with Weather boost Poliwag or Vulpix encounter; 200 Stardust, three Razz Berries, a Pinap Berry, or five Pokéballs Catch ten Pokémon with Weather boost 500 Stardust, six Razz Berries, two Pinap Berries, or five Great Balls Catch four different species of Pokémon Two Rare Candies Catch three Water, Electric, or Bug-type Pokémon Raichu encounter Catch three Electric-type Pokémon Electabuzz encounter Catch ten Pokémon Magikarp encounter; 200 Stardust, three Razz Berries, a Pinap Berry, or five Pokéballs Catch ten Normal-type Pokémon 500 Stardust, six Razz Berries, two Pinap Berries, or five Great Balls Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon 500 Stardust, six Razz Berries, two Pinap Berries, or five Great Balls Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon 500 Stardust, six Razz Berries, two Pinap Berries, or five Great Balls Catch a Dragon-type Pokémon Dratini encounter; 1,500 Stardust, three Rare Candies, two Gold Razz Berries, or ten Ultra Balls Catch a Ditto 1,500 Stardust, three Rare Candies, two Gold Razz Berries, or ten Ultra Ball

Battling Tasks

Field Research Task Rewards Battle another trainer Alolan Geodude encounter Win a Raid Jolteon encounter Win five Raids Aerodactyl encounter Win a level three or higher Raid Kabuto or Omanyte encounter Win in the Go Battle League Blitzle encounter

Throwing Tasks

Field Research Tasks Rewards Make three Great throws Gastly, Anorith, or Lileep encounter, 200 Stardust, three Razz Berries, a Pinap Berry, or five Pokéballs Make five Nice throws Voltorb encounter, 200 Stardust, three Razz Berries, a Pinap Berry, or five Pokéballs Make three Nice throws in a row 500 Stardust, two Pinap Berries, five Great Balls, or two Ultra Balls Make three Great throws in a row Onix encounter, 1,000 Stardust, one Rare Candy, nine Razz Berries, three Pinap Berries, ten Pokéballs, or five Ultra Balls Make three Great curveball throws 1,000 Stardust, a Rare Candy, nine Razz Berries, three Pinap Berries, ten Pokéballs, or five Ultra Balls Make three Great curveball throws in a row 1,500 Stardust, three Rare Candies, two Gold Razz Berries, or ten Ultra Balls Make five Great curveball throws in a row Spinda encounter Make an Excellent throw 500 Stardust, two Pinap Berries, five Great Balls, or two Ultra Balls Make three Excellent throws in a row Larvitar encounter Make five curveball throws in a row 500 Stardust, six Razz Berries, two Pinap Berries, or five Great Balls Make two Nice curveball throws in a row 200 Stardust, three Razz Berries, a Pinap Berry, or five Pokéballs

Hatching Tasks

Field Research Tasks Rewards Hatch an Egg Electrike encounter

Miscellaneous Tasks

Field Research Tasks Rewards Transfer three Pokémon Magnemite encounter Trade a Pokémon Joltik encounter Evolve a Pokémon Eevee or Lanturn encounter Power up Pokémon five times Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle encounter Send three Gifts to friends Jolteon encounter Take a Snapshot of an Electric-type Pokémon Voltorb encounter Spin ten PokéStops or Gyms 200 Stardust, three Razz Berries, a Pinap Berry, or five Pokéballs

Buddy Tasks