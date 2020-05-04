Here are Pokémon Go’s May 2020 Field Research Tasks and rewards

It’s Shinx’s turn.

May’s new Field Research Tasks arrived today in Pokémon Go. Each time you achieve a Research Breakthrough this month, you’ll earn a chance to catch the Electric-type Pokémon Shinx—and it’ll come with some bonus Candies.

You can complete easy tasks every day and accumulate stamps as you finish them. You can only receive one stamp per day and you’ll get small rewards like Candies and Pokémon encounters. But the main goal is the Research Breakthrough.

After seven stamps, you earn a reward from the Research Breakthrough, so you need at least one week to reach it. Every month, the reward changes but you don’t lose your stamp progress if you’re halfway done when the month ends.

Pokémon Go’s Field Research was added to the game in 2018 and became one of the features to encourage Pokémon trainers to play every day. Aside from the Field Research tasks, you can participate in a limited-time event, the Throwback Challenge 2020, during May.

Here are this month’s Pokémon Go Field Research tasks and the possible rewards you can receive for each challenge.

Catching Tasks

Field Research TaskRewards
Catch five Pokémon with Weather boostPoliwag or Vulpix encounter; 200 Stardust, three Razz Berries, a Pinap Berry, or five Pokéballs
Catch ten Pokémon with Weather boost500 Stardust, six Razz Berries, two Pinap Berries, or five Great Balls
Catch four different species of PokémonTwo Rare Candies
Catch three Water, Electric, or Bug-type PokémonRaichu encounter
Catch three Electric-type PokémonElectabuzz encounter
Catch ten PokémonMagikarp encounter; 200 Stardust, three Razz Berries, a Pinap Berry, or five Pokéballs
Catch ten Normal-type Pokémon500 Stardust, six Razz Berries, two Pinap Berries, or five Great Balls
Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon500 Stardust, six Razz Berries, two Pinap Berries, or five Great Balls
Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon500 Stardust, six Razz Berries, two Pinap Berries, or  five Great Balls
Catch a Dragon-type PokémonDratini encounter; 1,500 Stardust, three Rare Candies, two Gold Razz Berries, or ten Ultra Balls
Catch a Ditto1,500 Stardust, three Rare Candies, two Gold Razz Berries, or ten Ultra Ball

Battling Tasks

Field Research TaskRewards
Battle another trainerAlolan Geodude encounter
Win a RaidJolteon encounter
Win five RaidsAerodactyl encounter
Win a level three or higher RaidKabuto or Omanyte encounter
Win in the Go Battle LeagueBlitzle encounter

Throwing Tasks

Field Research TasksRewards
Make three Great throwsGastly, Anorith, or Lileep encounter, 200 Stardust, three Razz Berries, a Pinap Berry, or five Pokéballs
Make five Nice throwsVoltorb encounter, 200 Stardust, three Razz Berries, a Pinap Berry, or five Pokéballs
Make three Nice throws in a row500 Stardust, two Pinap Berries, five Great Balls, or two Ultra Balls
Make three Great throws in a rowOnix encounter, 1,000 Stardust, one Rare Candy, nine Razz Berries, three Pinap Berries, ten Pokéballs, or five Ultra Balls
Make three Great curveball throws1,000 Stardust, a Rare Candy, nine Razz Berries, three Pinap Berries, ten Pokéballs, or five Ultra Balls
Make three Great curveball throws in a row1,500 Stardust, three Rare Candies, two Gold Razz Berries, or ten Ultra Balls
Make five Great curveball throws in a rowSpinda encounter
Make an Excellent throw500 Stardust, two Pinap Berries, five Great Balls, or two Ultra Balls
Make three Excellent throws in a rowLarvitar encounter
Make five curveball throws in a row500 Stardust, six Razz Berries, two Pinap Berries, or five Great Balls
Make two Nice curveball throws in a row200 Stardust, three Razz Berries, a Pinap Berry, or five Pokéballs

Hatching Tasks

Field Research TasksRewards
Hatch an EggElectrike encounter

Miscellaneous Tasks

Field Research Tasks Rewards
Transfer three PokémonMagnemite encounter
Trade a PokémonJoltik encounter
Evolve a PokémonEevee or Lanturn encounter
Power up Pokémon five timesBulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle encounter
Send three Gifts to friendsJolteon encounter
Take a Snapshot of an Electric-type PokémonVoltorb encounter
Spin ten PokéStops or Gyms200 Stardust, three Razz Berries, a Pinap Berry, or five Pokéballs

Buddy Tasks

Field Research TasksRewards
Earn five Hearts with your BuddyThree Silver Pinap Berries
Give your Buddy three treatsMareep encounter