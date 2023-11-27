Hacked Miraidon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet time-traveled 14 years to beat Red

Pokémon games have a few different ways to customize your team beyond moves and stats, like using Ribbons to give them special titles. These are unlocked through various methods like completing in-game challenges, but one Scarlet and Violet player’s Miraidon may have broken a few rules along the way.

During an online battle, Reddit user CarsonEnglish encountered a Miraidon that appeared with the title “the Living Legend!” This raises several questions because the Ribbon tied to that title is exclusive to a single in-game event from HeartGold and SoulSilver.

In Scarlet and Violet, there are a total of five Ribbons a Pokémon can obtain, this ranges from the new Paldea Champion Ribbon your team gets for helping you become Champion of the region to the Best Friends Ribbon you get for showing a specific NPC a Pokémon with maxed out Happiness. There are also seven other Ribbons tied to event Pokémon only in this generation, like the Wishing Ribbon.

Despite those limitations, Pokémon HOME allows for compatible Pokémon to be transferred into SV, and those Pokémon can have Ribbons dating back to the original Ruby and Sapphire. This Miraidon has one such Ribbon—the Legend Ribbon—from 2009’s HGSS, which your team earns once you defeat Red at the top of Mt. Silver in the post-game. This is impossible since Miraidon was not introduced into a Pokémon game until SV last year and there is no way to transfer Pokémon backward from current generations to older titles. That means, if it wasn’t obvious enough, that the player in question hacked their Miraidon to give it the Legend Ribbon and then brought it into online matches.

Just because the Miraidon is hacked, doesn’t mean it is an inherently illegal Pokémon since it passed the online hack checkers Game Freak has in place that flag Pokémon that have modified abilities, stats, and more. It does, however, show that those checks apparently don’t apply to Ribbons and other small things like this can slip through the cracks.

It is important to note that those checks are in place specifically to stop Pokémon with illegal moves and the like from making it online and HOME has its own set of checks that will stop most illegal transfers from making the jump in the first place. Genning a Pokémon directly into SV bypasses those HOME checkers.

While hacking remains a major talking point on the competitive side of Pokémon due to recent crackdowns and disqualifications, this post was all about fun jokes regarding time travel, crime, and the nature of a paradox where Miraidon did beat Red. “That’s the neat part, he didn’t,” user Supah_Andy said.

Users joked that clearly Dialga got involved or Professor Turo’s time machine actually sent Miraidon back further than expected, leaving the Paradox Pokémon able to challenge Red alongside the Gen II protagonist before returning to Paldea. One player even proved that defeating Red with Miraidon is possible… in a ROM hack.

“[The] Pokémon world is full of mystery, you don’t need the unknown question to be answered,” user Even-Stick843 said. And they are right. Who is to say Celebi or Dialga shenanigans weren’t involved or Turo really wanted data on the greatest trainer ever? Added lore or not, user ZoroeArc nailed it by confirming the “secret ingredient” to this time heist is crime, and players should be wary about trying this for themselves.