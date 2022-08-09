GameStop to distribute Hisuian Zoroark Pokémon TCG promo for ‘Lost Origin’

Pokémon TCG collectors will have their chance to get a Hisuian Zoroark promo for Lost Origin this September.

According to sources that spoke to PokeBeach, GameStop is set to host the distribution that will begin on Sept. 9 to celebrate the arrival of Pokémon TCG Lost Origin. You’ll be able to score your promo by spending $15 or more in-store.

Right now there is no news on which Hisuian Zoroark card the promo will be, whether it’s a new card or more likely a reprint of the Hisuian Zoroark card players can find inside Lost Origin, as PokeBeach suggests.

Also not clear is whether or not the card will boast its own unique holographic foil or simply the standard holo foil alongside a Lost Origin stamp. We’ll have to wait and see once an image of the card is revealed.

Lost Origin is the next set to arrive for Pokémon TCG players and it’s headed to stores on Sept. 9. This new set will usher in a long-forgotten game mechanic the Lost Zone which is a discard pile that has very few ways to retrieve cards from.

We have already had a look at the majority of the cards that will appear in the set as most of them will come from the recently released OCG set Lost Abyss. You’ll find multiple VSTAR cards in the set including Giratina, Aerodactly, Magneszone, Dreapion, Hisuian Goodrra, and Hisuian Zoroark.

At this stage, GameStop has not officially announced this distribution so Pokemon fans should wait for official word before making plans.