There are tons of competitions for Pokémon fans of all ages to attend.

Pokémon Worlds, which celebrates the competitive side of many beloved Pokémon games, takes place in London this year from Aug. 18 to 21. And now fans finally have the full schedule just a few weeks before the event.

Games such as Pokémon Sword and Shield, Pokémon Go, Pokémon UNITE, Pokénn Tournament DX, and the Pokémon TCG will see competitors fight for the title of world championship during the event. The event will be held at ExCeL London, and everyone in attendance will need to make sure they purchase or receive a badge to gain admittance.

Pokémon Go has no official timing on its schedule, and players looking to compete should keep up to date with the competition’s page. The competition will take place on Aug. 19 and the grand final match will take place the next day. The same is true for Pokémon UNITE, which begins on Aug. 19 and concludes the following day.

Here is the official Pokémon Worlds schedule, including side events.

Full Pokémon Worlds 2022 schedule

Thursday, August 18

Main event (all times in BST)

Pokémon TCG

8am – Doors open

9am – Opening Ceremony

9:45am – Day one players seated for Round one of Swiss

7:45pm – TCG Junior and Senior divisions estimated end time

8:45pm – TCG Masters division estimated end time

Pokémon VCG

8am – Doors open

9am – Opening Ceremony

9:30am – Day one players seated for Round one of Swiss

5pm – VCG Junior and Senior divisions estimated end time

8pm – VCG Masters division estimated end time

Side events (all times in BST)

Pokémon TCG

10am – 8pm – Pickup Pods: Standard

10am – 8pm – Pickup Pods: Ditto Draft, Single Booster

10am – Ditto Draft, Four Boosters

12:30pm – Team Format

2pm – Build and Battle, and Raid Format

4:30pm – Raid Format

6pm – Ditto Draft, Four Boosters

6:30pm – Raid Format

Pokémon Sword and Shield

10am – 8pm – Pickup Pods: Series 12

11am – Catch Cup: Routes seven, eight, and nine

3:30pm – Spikemuth Doubles

Pokkén Tournament DX

Pokémon Go

9:30am – Last chance qualifier

10am – 8pm Scavenger hunt activity

Friday, Aug. 19

Main event (all times in BST)

Pokémon TCG

8am – Doors open

8:45am – Round one pairings posted for day two players

9am – Swiss rounds

8pm – TCG Junior and Senior divisions estimated finish time

9:15pm – TCG Masters division estimated finish time

Pokémon VCG

8am – Doors open

9am – Swiss rounds

5pm – VCG Junior and Senior divisions estimated finish time

6pm – VCG Masters divisions estimated finish time

Pokkén Tournament

Senior Division

9am – Winners Round 1

10am – Winners Round 2

10:am – Losers Round 1

11am – Losers Round 2

11:30am – Losers Round 3

12pm – Winners Finals

12:30pm – Losers Finals

1pm – Break

3pm – Grand Finals

Masters Division

9am – Winners Round 1

11am – Winners Round 2

12pm – Losers Round 1

12:45pm – Losers Round 2

1:30pm – Winners Semifinals

2pm – Losers Round 3

2:30pm – Losers Round 4

3:30pm – Winners Finals

4pm – Losers Semifinals

4:30pm – Losers Finals

5pm – Grand Finals

5:30pm – Trophy presentation

Side events (all times in BST)

Pokémon TCG

10am – 8pm – Pickup Pods: Standard

10am – 8pm – Pickup Pods: Ditto Draft, Single Booster

10am – 8pm – Pickup Pods: Standard, Juniors only

10am – Gym Leader Challenge

10:30am – Ditto Draft, Four Boosters

1pm – Raid Format

2pm – Team Format

2:30pm – Build and Battle

4pm – Ditto Draft, Four Boosters and Gym Leader Challenge

4:30 – Raid Format

6pm – Build and Battle

6:30pm – Raid Format

Pokémon Sword and Shield

10am – 8pm – Pickup Pods: Series 12

10am – 8pm – Pickup Pods: Series 12, Juniors only

12pm – Malamar Cup

4:30pm – Catch Cup: Routes three, four, and five

Pokémon Go

10am – 8pm – Scavenger hunt activity

10am – 8pm – Pickup Pods: Great League

Saturday, Aug. 20

Main event (all times in BST)

Pokémon VCG

8am – Doors Open

8:45 – Players seated for Top Cut

9am – Single-elimination Top Cut until two players remain

12pm – VGC Junior and Senior Divisions estimated finish time

3pm – VCG Masters Division estimated finish time

Side events (all times in BST)

10am – 7pm – London Open

Pokkén Tournament DX

9am – 8pm – Pickup Pods: Basic Battle

11am – King of the Hill

3pm – Crew Battle

Pokémon Go

9am – 8pm – Scavenger hunt activity

9am – 8pm – Pickup Pods: Great League

Sunday, Aug. 21

Main event (all times in BST)

Pokémon TCG, VGC, and all divisions

9am – 4pm – TCG and VCG all divisions finals

4pm – Closing ceremony

Side events (all times in BST)

Pokémon TCG

9am – 2pm – Pickup Pods: Standard

9am – 2pm – Pickup Pods: Standard, Juniors only

9am – 2pm – Pickup Pods: Ditto Draft, Single Booster

9am – 2pm – Pickup Pods: Raid Format

9am – Build and Battle

9:30am – Team Format

10am – Gym Leader Challenge

12pm – Ditto Draft, Four Boosters

Pokémon Sword and Shield

9am – 2pm – Pickup Pods: Series 12

9am – 2pm – Pickup Pods: Series 12, Juniors only

9am – Spikemuth Doubles

10am – Malamar Cup

Pokkén Tournament DX

9am – 2pm – Pickup Pods: Basic Battle

9:30am – King of the Hill

Pokémon Go

9am – 8pm – Scavenger hunt activity

9am – 8pm – Pickup Pods: Great League

Pokémon UNITE