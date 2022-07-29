Pokémon Worlds, which celebrates the competitive side of many beloved Pokémon games, takes place in London this year from Aug. 18 to 21. And now fans finally have the full schedule just a few weeks before the event.
Games such as Pokémon Sword and Shield, Pokémon Go, Pokémon UNITE, Pokénn Tournament DX, and the Pokémon TCG will see competitors fight for the title of world championship during the event. The event will be held at ExCeL London, and everyone in attendance will need to make sure they purchase or receive a badge to gain admittance.
Pokémon Go has no official timing on its schedule, and players looking to compete should keep up to date with the competition’s page. The competition will take place on Aug. 19 and the grand final match will take place the next day. The same is true for Pokémon UNITE, which begins on Aug. 19 and concludes the following day.
Here is the official Pokémon Worlds schedule, including side events.
Full Pokémon Worlds 2022 schedule
Thursday, August 18
Main event (all times in BST)
Pokémon TCG
- 8am – Doors open
- 9am – Opening Ceremony
- 9:45am – Day one players seated for Round one of Swiss
- 7:45pm – TCG Junior and Senior divisions estimated end time
- 8:45pm – TCG Masters division estimated end time
Pokémon VCG
- 8am – Doors open
- 9am – Opening Ceremony
- 9:30am – Day one players seated for Round one of Swiss
- 5pm – VCG Junior and Senior divisions estimated end time
- 8pm – VCG Masters division estimated end time
Side events (all times in BST)
Pokémon TCG
- 10am – 8pm – Pickup Pods: Standard
- 10am – 8pm – Pickup Pods: Ditto Draft, Single Booster
- 10am – Ditto Draft, Four Boosters
- 12:30pm – Team Format
- 2pm – Build and Battle, and Raid Format
- 4:30pm – Raid Format
- 6pm – Ditto Draft, Four Boosters
- 6:30pm – Raid Format
Pokémon Sword and Shield
- 10am – 8pm – Pickup Pods: Series 12
- 11am – Catch Cup: Routes seven, eight, and nine
- 3:30pm – Spikemuth Doubles
Pokkén Tournament DX
- 9:30am – Last chance qualifier
Pokémon Go
- 9:30am – Last chance qualifier
- 10am – 8pm Scavenger hunt activity
Friday, Aug. 19
Main event (all times in BST)
Pokémon TCG
- 8am – Doors open
- 8:45am – Round one pairings posted for day two players
- 9am – Swiss rounds
- 8pm – TCG Junior and Senior divisions estimated finish time
- 9:15pm – TCG Masters division estimated finish time
Pokémon VCG
- 8am – Doors open
- 9am – Swiss rounds
- 5pm – VCG Junior and Senior divisions estimated finish time
- 6pm – VCG Masters divisions estimated finish time
Pokkén Tournament
Senior Division
- 9am – Winners Round 1
- 10am – Winners Round 2
- 10:am – Losers Round 1
- 11am – Losers Round 2
- 11:30am – Losers Round 3
- 12pm – Winners Finals
- 12:30pm – Losers Finals
- 1pm – Break
- 3pm – Grand Finals
Masters Division
- 9am – Winners Round 1
- 11am – Winners Round 2
- 12pm – Losers Round 1
- 12:45pm – Losers Round 2
- 1:30pm – Winners Semifinals
- 2pm – Losers Round 3
- 2:30pm – Losers Round 4
- 3:30pm – Winners Finals
- 4pm – Losers Semifinals
- 4:30pm – Losers Finals
- 5pm – Grand Finals
- 5:30pm – Trophy presentation
Side events (all times in BST)
Pokémon TCG
- 10am – 8pm – Pickup Pods: Standard
- 10am – 8pm – Pickup Pods: Ditto Draft, Single Booster
- 10am – 8pm – Pickup Pods: Standard, Juniors only
- 10am – Gym Leader Challenge
- 10:30am – Ditto Draft, Four Boosters
- 1pm – Raid Format
- 2pm – Team Format
- 2:30pm – Build and Battle
- 4pm – Ditto Draft, Four Boosters and Gym Leader Challenge
- 4:30 – Raid Format
- 6pm – Build and Battle
- 6:30pm – Raid Format
Pokémon Sword and Shield
- 10am – 8pm – Pickup Pods: Series 12
- 10am – 8pm – Pickup Pods: Series 12, Juniors only
- 12pm – Malamar Cup
- 4:30pm – Catch Cup: Routes three, four, and five
Pokémon Go
- 10am – 8pm – Scavenger hunt activity
- 10am – 8pm – Pickup Pods: Great League
Saturday, Aug. 20
Main event (all times in BST)
Pokémon VCG
- 8am – Doors Open
- 8:45 – Players seated for Top Cut
- 9am – Single-elimination Top Cut until two players remain
- 12pm – VGC Junior and Senior Divisions estimated finish time
- 3pm – VCG Masters Division estimated finish time
Side events (all times in BST)
- 10am – 7pm – London Open
Pokkén Tournament DX
- 9am – 8pm – Pickup Pods: Basic Battle
- 11am – King of the Hill
- 3pm – Crew Battle
Pokémon Go
- 9am – 8pm – Scavenger hunt activity
- 9am – 8pm – Pickup Pods: Great League
Sunday, Aug. 21
Main event (all times in BST)
Pokémon TCG, VGC, and all divisions
- 9am – 4pm – TCG and VCG all divisions finals
- 4pm – Closing ceremony
Side events (all times in BST)
Pokémon TCG
- 9am – 2pm – Pickup Pods: Standard
- 9am – 2pm – Pickup Pods: Standard, Juniors only
- 9am – 2pm – Pickup Pods: Ditto Draft, Single Booster
- 9am – 2pm – Pickup Pods: Raid Format
- 9am – Build and Battle
- 9:30am – Team Format
- 10am – Gym Leader Challenge
- 12pm – Ditto Draft, Four Boosters
Pokémon Sword and Shield
- 9am – 2pm – Pickup Pods: Series 12
- 9am – 2pm – Pickup Pods: Series 12, Juniors only
- 9am – Spikemuth Doubles
- 10am – Malamar Cup
Pokkén Tournament DX
- 9am – 2pm – Pickup Pods: Basic Battle
- 9:30am – King of the Hill
Pokémon Go
- 9am – 8pm – Scavenger hunt activity
- 9am – 8pm – Pickup Pods: Great League
Pokémon UNITE
- 10am – Learn to play