Final round of Pokémon Go Battle League Season 1 is now live

The final round of Pokémon Go Battle League Season One is now live. All three League types are available for competitors to test their might in as April draws to a close.

This means that players can take their pick of competing in the Great, Ultra, or Master Leagues for the last portion of the season to try and get their rank up.

Attention, Trainers! All three leagues are now available to play as we go into our final round of #GOBattle League Season 1! Let’s GO!!! 🥊 pic.twitter.com/5YOeZ5nqN9 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 24, 2020

Players who are battling can also utilize the new Battle League rankings that went live during the last Master League rotation. These live rankings display the top 500 players in the world from the current league cycle and it is updated daily to keep track of the best players in the world.

The rankings show the individual rank, battle rating, and total matches for each player, along with their nickname and chosen team (Valor, Mystic, or Instinct,) and if two players have an identical battle rating it will mark them as tied for the placement, regardless of how many battles the players have been a part of.

However, it is unclear how playing in each League will affect the rankings since this is the first time it has been active outside of the Master League. Great and Ultra League sets might end up providing less battle rating points, but we won’t know for a fact until the season is over and we can look at individual player growth.

All rankings are based on the previous day’s game ratings for every trainer that is Rank Seven or up and updates between 3pm and 5pm CT each day. Any player who has an active disciplinary action or inappropriate trainer nickname won’t be taken into account for the list.

If you want to claim your Pikachu Libre encounter, you will need to reach Rank 10 and win at least one battle to get the reward. Based on the original promotions, the special encounter will change for Season Two, so this might be your last chance to get the wrestling rodent.