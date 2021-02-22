Farfetch’d, Tauros, Mr. Mime, and Kangaskhan will be returning to regional Raids in Pokémon Go

It doesn't look like there will be a distance extender either.

With all of the new updates going live or preparing to launch in Pokémon Go, a small change is being made to certain regional Raid pools.

Farfetch’d, Tauros, Mr. Mime, and Kangaskhan are all Pokémon that can only be found in specific parts of the world. And they will be returning to Raids soon in each of their respective regions.

Niantic didn’t specify much about their return, but the developers did promise to give more updates on when the change is made and any future additions.

This simply means that players who live in certain regions will once again have more frequent access to Farfetch’d, Tauros, Mr. Mime, and Kangaskhan since Raids provide more consistent encounters than wild spawns or Egg hatching. As of now, it doesn’t appear this update will include an extension for where players can find these rare Pokémon, but that could always change in the future.

Here is where each of the specified Pokémon will be appearing once they are back in the Raid rotation.

Farfetch’d:Japan and South Korea

Tauros:Australia

Mr. Mime: Europe

Kangaskhan:North America

