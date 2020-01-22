Extra Pokémon Go live events are coming to Taiwan, US, and UK this year

Niantic plans to host new Pokémon Go events in major countries around the world this year to give even more trainers the chance to meet up and find rare and exclusive Pokémon, the company announced today.

Last year, players in Brazil, Canada, and more countries got to experience these paid events. But this year, Niantic will hold more events in the following locations:

Taiwan Lantern Festival in Taichung City Safari Zone St. Louis Safari Zone Liverpool, U.K. Safari Zone Philadelphia

Taiwan will be the first to get its event from Feb. 6 to 9, followed by St. Louis from March 27 to 29. Then it’s Liverpool’s turn to host a Safari Event from April 17 to 19 before Philadelphia gets its chance to shine from May 8 to 10.

These will all be ticketed events located in various parts of the city, so the only way to gain access to them is to buy tickets as soon as they go live. These events sell out quickly, so if you don’t get a ticket early, you probably won’t get one at all.

For full information about each event, what rare Pokémon will spawn there, and how much tickets will cost, check out Niantic’s website.