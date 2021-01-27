Every Pokémon eligible for use in Pokémon Go’s Love Cup

The Valentine’s Day Love Cup is coming to the Pokémon Go Battle League on Feb. 8 and players will need to get ready for an odd set of restrictions.
During the Love Cup, players will only be able to use specific Pokémon that are listed as having a color of red or pink in the game’s database, along with a CP cap of 1,500.
This database listing is pretty loose considering Pokémon like Charmander are included for a number of reasons such as evolutionary line. Despite the restrictions, it doesn’t feel like players will have a lot of trouble making a good team out of the available Pokémon.
With that in mind, here are all of the Pokémon eligible to be used in the Love Cup.
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Charizard
- Vileplume
- Paras
- Parasect
- Krabby
- Kingler
- Voltorb
- Electrode
- Goldeen
- Seaking
- Jynx
- Magmar
- Magikarp
- Flareon
- Ledyba
- Ledian
- Ariados
- Yanma
- Scizor
- Slugma
- Magcargo
- Octillery
- Delibird
- Porygon2
- Magby
- Torchic
- Combusken
- Blaziken
- Wurmple
- Medicham
- Carvanha
- Camerupt
- Solrock
- Corphish
- Crawdaunt
- Kricketot
- Kricketune
- Burmy (Trash Cloak)
- Wormadam (Trash Cloak)
- Magmortar
- Porygon-Z
- Rotom Wash
- Tepig
- Pignite
- Emboar
- Pansear
- Simisear
- Throh
- Venipede
- Scolipede
- Krookodile
- Darumaka
- Darmanitan
- Dwebble
- Crustle
- Deerling (Autumn Form)
- Deerling (Spring Form)
- Shelmet
- Accelgor
- Pawniard
- Bisharp
- Braviary
- Heatmor
- Fennekin
- Braixen
- Delphox
- Fletchling
- Fletchinder
- Talonflame
- Clefairy
- Clefable
- Jigglypuff
- Wigglytuff
- Slowpoke
- Slowbro
- Exeggcute
- Lickitung
- Happiny
- Chansey
- Mr. Mime
- Mime Jr.
- Porygon
- Cleffa
- Igglybuff
- Flaaffy
- Hoppip
- Slowking
- Snubbull
- Corsola
- Smoochum
- Miltank
- Blissey
- Whismur
- Skitty
- Milotic
- Gorebyss
- Luvdisc
- Cherubi
- Cherrim (Sunny Form)
- Lickilicky
- Audino
- Alomomola
- Scrafty
The Love Cup will run from Feb. 8 to 15 along with the Go Battle League season six’s Master League, Master League Classic, and the connected Premier Cup.