Every Pokémon eligible for use in Pokémon Go’s Love Cup

There are some questions marks, but the pool of usable 'mons is pretty large.

The Valentine’s Day Love Cup is coming to the Pokémon Go Battle League on Feb. 8 and players will need to get ready for an odd set of restrictions.

During the Love Cup, players will only be able to use specific Pokémon that are listed as having a color of red or pink in the game’s database, along with a CP cap of 1,500.

This database listing is pretty loose considering Pokémon like Charmander are included for a number of reasons such as evolutionary line. Despite the restrictions, it doesn’t feel like players will have a lot of trouble making a good team out of the available Pokémon.

With that in mind, here are all of the Pokémon eligible to be used in the Love Cup.

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Vileplume

Paras

Parasect

Krabby

Kingler

Voltorb

Electrode

Goldeen

Seaking

Jynx

Magmar

Magikarp

Flareon

Ledyba

Ledian

Ariados

Yanma

Scizor

Slugma

Magcargo

Octillery

Delibird

Porygon2

Magby

Torchic

Combusken

Blaziken

Wurmple

Medicham

Carvanha

Camerupt

Solrock

Corphish

Crawdaunt

Kricketot

Kricketune

Burmy (Trash Cloak)

Wormadam (Trash Cloak)

Magmortar

Porygon-Z

Rotom Wash

Tepig

Pignite

Emboar

Pansear

Simisear

Throh

Venipede

Scolipede

Krookodile

Darumaka

Darmanitan

Dwebble

Crustle

Deerling (Autumn Form)

Deerling (Spring Form)

Shelmet

Accelgor

Pawniard

Bisharp

Braviary

Heatmor

Fennekin

Braixen

Delphox

Fletchling

Fletchinder

Talonflame

Clefairy

Clefable

Jigglypuff

Wigglytuff

Slowpoke

Slowbro

Exeggcute

Lickitung

Happiny

Chansey

Mr. Mime

Mime Jr.

Porygon

Cleffa

Igglybuff

Flaaffy

Hoppip

Slowking

Snubbull

Corsola

Smoochum

Miltank

Blissey

Whismur

Skitty

Milotic

Gorebyss

Luvdisc

Cherubi

Cherrim (Sunny Form)

Lickilicky

Audino

Alomomola

Scrafty

The Love Cup will run from Feb. 8 to 15 along with the Go Battle League season six’s Master League, Master League Classic, and the connected Premier Cup.