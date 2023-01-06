Disastrous shiny Pokémon capture attempt is a good reminder to always save your game

For Pokémon fans everywhere, hunting down shinies adds countless hours of play-time to every game in the franchise.

There’s no better example of this than a clip from Pokémon Legends: Arceus that was posted to Reddit today. The game is nearly a year old and players are still hunting down shiny Pokémon at their own peril.

The Reddit clip, posted by Zezin96, features some Arceus gameplay as they spot a shiny Hisuian Voltorb in a pack of them, easily noticed in the overworld due to its decidedly different color.

Zezin96 approaches the Voltorb with heavy Gigaton balls and makes the toss to try to catch the shiny. The throw tragically comes up short thanks to the heaviness of the ball and alerts the shiny along with all of its friends.

The shiny turns hostile, as Voltorbs are wont to do, and immediately begins rolling at Zezin96 before self-destructing, ruining all chances of catching the shiny. To add insult to injury, the Voltorb’s friends all begin an assault of their own, self-destructing and dealing massive damage to the player.

“In hindsight there were a thousand better things I could’ve tried,” said Zezin96 in the replies to the original post. “But that’s hindsight.”

The world feels your pain, Zezin96, but this is also as good of a reminder as any to constantly save your game, especially when you spot a shiny.

“Funny thing, I didn’t battle it because I knew it’d just use Self-Destruct instantly,” Zezin96 said. “Didn’t know it’d do that outside of battle as well. Was hoping I’d just hit it with a Sticky Glob but you saw how that went. Double funny thing. Turns out Self-Destruct won’t KO the Pokémon using it in PL:A in battle. But I didn’t find THAT out until AFTER I came back to the outbreak. I’m dead inside right now.”

Stay strong, shiny hunters.