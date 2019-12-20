Delibird is appearing more often in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Wild Area for the holidays

If you own a copy of Pokémon Sword and Shield before Christmas, you might notice an increased amount of a certain Pokémon in the game’s Wild Area.

To celebrate the holiday season, Game Freak has increased the number of Delibirds appearing in the Wild Area, which will make them easier to find. Snowy weather will also affect the area, greatly increasing the amount of Ice-type Pokémon available.

Delibird will also appear more frequently in Max Raid Battles to coincide with the holiday season. If you decide to take on the Pokémon and win the raid, you’ll receive more Candy Rewards as a nice Christmas bonus, regardless of whether you capture it.

The snowy weather also makes this the ideal time to head to certain areas of the map that offer rare Pokémon spawns only during certain weather effects. For instance, take advantage of the snowstorms and head to Giant’s Cap to catch a Riolu before it’s too late.

Trainers only have a couple more weeks left before Pokémon like Gigantamax Snorlax and other variants of rare Pokémon stop appearing in raids so frequently, so act fast.