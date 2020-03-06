Darkrai is returning to Pokémon Go Raids on March 6 for a special raid weekend, allowing players to capture the Mythical Dark-type Pokémon again.

Players will have a limited time to compete in raids and catch as many Darkrai as they can over the weekend since Darkrai will be leaving the raid rotation as soon as the event is over.

Trainers, the Pitch-Black Pokémon, Darkrai, has returned! Prepare to battle this Pokémon in raids starting on March 6 at 8 a.m. local time. ✨ pic.twitter.com/CU5TB8vw4R — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 5, 2020

Starting on March 6 at 8am local time until March 9 at 10pm local time for every player, Darkrai will be appearing in some but not all raids. This is not an exclusive event and other Pokémon will still appear as raid bosses during the weekend, but you can still encounter the Mythical Pokémon if you look hard enough.

Obviously you can encounter a Shiny Darkrai if you get lucky, so be sure to leave yourself plenty of time to try and battle as many of them as you can.

As for counters, Darkrai will always have a Dark-type move as its Quick Move, with it either being Snarl or Feint Attack, which will do some decent damage if you don’t come prepared. Likewise, it can have Dark Pulse, Shadow Ball, or Focus Blast as its Charge Attack, so you should be safe bringing any Fighting or Fairy-type counters.

Machamp, Togekiss, Conkeldurr, and Heracross all make for pretty solid counters to Darkrai and can hit it hard with super effective attacks, too.

More Legendary or Mythical Pokémon will soon appear as rare GO Battle League reward encounters!

⭐ Darkrai: March 6 at 8 a.m. to March 9 at 10 p.m. local time

⭐ Altered Forme Giratina: March 13 at 8 a.m. to March 16 at 10 p.m. local time. pic.twitter.com/115kbrj1G1 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 6, 2020

And once Darkrai’s raid weekend is over on March 9, players won’t have to wait long until the next event as Altered Forme Giratina will be arriving in raid battles once more starting March 13 at 8am local time. So you better start prepping your teams now if you want to battle with the legends.