Curry-themed Max Raid Battle event begins in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Pokémon Sword and Shield are set to hold an extra WIld Area Event this weekend based on the game’s curry rankings.

Running from now until midnight Sunday, July 11, the Wild Area will host max raids battles with Koffing, Wobbuffet, Milcery, Copperajah, and Charizard. Players will have the opportunity to capture a Shiny Copperajah that will also include a special food-related item depending on your version of the game.

For players on Sword, this will provide the ingredient Bach’s Food Tin, and for those on Shield, you’ll receive Bob’s Food Tin. These items can be used as ingredients when making Curry. In both Sword and Shield curry is a handy way to recover Pokémon’s stats, including HP healing, PP restore, or status condition headling.

There are five ranks of Curry in the game with the higher tier warranting more healing effects. These include from lowest to highest ranked, Koffing Class, Wobbuffet Class, Milcery Class, Coperajah Class, and the highest-rated Charizard Class.

If you’re looking to score yourself one of these Pokémon, you’ll want to waste no time getting in on the action. After the event ends on July 11, the features Pokémon in Max Raid Battles will go back to featuring early-game Pokémon like Centiskorch, Corviknight, and Greedent.