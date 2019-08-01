Here are the Championship Point details for Pokémon 2019-2020 Worlds qualification

The Championship Point (CP) distribution details for the 2019-2020 Pokémon Championship TCG and VGC series have been revealed. Players now know how much CP they’ll be fighting for over the next year.

Pokémon players are awarded CP by attending events and placing highly. After they reach a certain threshold, they can be invited to Worlds later on in 2020 for a chance to become a world champion.

The number of CP needed is based on geographical location and age divisions. Only the best players in each region will be given a day two berth in the tournament and will receive paid travel to the event.

For the new season, the CP requirements to get to Worlds remain the same for both the Junior and Senior divisions, but the Masters TCG division has dropped to 500.

TCG

Area Junior Senior Masters U.S./Canada 350 400 500 Europe 250 250 350 Latin America 250 250 250 Oceania 250 250 250 South Africa 150 150 250

VGC

Area Junior Senior Masters U.S./Canada 200 250 400 Europe 200 250 300 Latin America 200 250 400 Oceania 200 200 300 South Africa 100 150 200

The best finish limits for Regionals and Special Event have also been changed. The best players now have to finish in the top six, instead of the top eight placing required last year. League Cups and League Challenges keep their finish limit of top eight, however.