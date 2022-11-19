Can you run in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Movement feels a little bit slow in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet when you set off for the first time, with players looking to find the fabled Running Shoes that have appeared in most core RPG games up until this point.

Which begs the question. How do you run in-game? When you are introduced to the world at the start you are told how to walk by moving the analog stick forward slightly, as well as the option to move faster by pushing it all the way, but unlike other open-world games where you can press the light stick in or press a button, there doesn’t appear to be a run button anywhere.

So is running even an option in this game?

How to sprint in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

In short, you cannot “run” in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and no running shoes can be found.

While you can push the joystick forward more to run instead of gently walking, there is no real run or sprint in the game. This is because the usual running shoes have been replaced by Miraidon and Koraidon, a much faster form of transportation.

So if you want to move faster, be sure to use your new bicycles and upgrade them through the Path of Legends storyline to make them move faster, jump higher, and do a lot more cool things than a pair of running shoes ever could.