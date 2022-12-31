Can you catch Cinderace again if you caught it the first time in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet brought back the fan favorite Raid b=Battle game mode from previous installments, though added its own modifier with the Terrastalization mechanic. Limited time Tera Raid battles feature Pokémon from previous titles, such as Charizard, Eevee, and others. Typically, these events occur in two waves, with a short break in-between.

The most recent Tera Raid event sees players battle against a seven-star Cinderace. This event will first run from Dec. 30 to Jan. 1, and resume once again from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15. If you are unable to catch Cinderace during the first wave, players will get another shot in only a few short days. But what if you have already caught it?

Since players cannot catch multiple Tera Raid boss Pokémon in the first wave, many assumed it could not be caught again. If you are unsure if you should jump back into the Tera Raid battle a second time after already catching Cinderace, this is everything you need to know.

Can you catch Cinderace again?

Players cannot catch Cinderace twice, even after the initial wave. Even though the second wave is a new event, it is still the same Cinderace. Game Freak confirmed suspicions some time ago that players cannot double up on the same Tera Raid Pokémon.

Players can still take part in the Tera Raid battle after catching Cinderace, either to help others catch Cinderace or for further rewards. There is a loophole for breeding more of the Pokémon by pairing Cinderace with a Ditto and beginning from square one to hatch an egg. It should be noted that this version of the Pokémon will not have the same stats as the original Cinderace.

Players can also still chase after the Shiny version of the Pokémon, a rarer form of Cinderace that infrequently appears during the Tera Raid.