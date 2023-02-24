In a lead-up to the celebration of this year’s Pokémon Day, the most recognizable Pokémon of all time is headlining a new event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, where it becomes even stronger than it has been before.

From now until Feb. 27, a Pikachu with the Mightiest Mark will appear as the featured Pokémon in seven-star Tera Raid Battles, sporting a Water Tera Type to take down anyone daring to bring Ground-types to defeat it. Players must have first completed the main story in order to gain access to seven-star Raids.

When this event was first announced, Scarlet and Violet players wondered exactly what was special about this Pikachu, as previous seven-star Tera Raid Battles featured Pokémon that couldn’t normally be obtained in the game, including Charizard, Cinderace, and Greninja. Not only can Pikachu be found normally in the wilds of Paldea, but it isn’t particularly rare, making it seem it was chosen just to celebrate the series’s anniversary.

Pikachu can even be found in other levels of Tera Raid Battles, leading players to believe there had to be a catch with this specific event—perhaps with the Pikachu having a chance to be Shiny and switch its bright yellow coloration for a golden, honey-colored one.

Can Pikachu be Shiny in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids?

In all normal Tera Raids in which Pikachu can appear, which include four-star Raids and below, there is a slight chance that it will be Shiny for players upon encountering it. Players will be able to tell immediately if the opposing Pikachu is Shiny or not, then have the chance for a guaranteed capture should they defeat it.

However, in the ongoing seven-star Tera Raid Battle featuring Pikachu, it is unfortunately Shiny-locked, meaning that regardless of how hard players try, this specific Pikachu will never be Shiny.

This follows the trend Scarlet and Violet have followed with all seven-star Tera Raid events.