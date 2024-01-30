Category:
Can Foongus and Amoongus be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Jan 30, 2024
Shiny Amoongus arriving as a Mystery Gift.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shiny hunting is something Pokémon players enjoy regardless of the game, but Pokémon Go simplifies the process—at least when it comes to wild encounters. So if you want to catch a Shiny Foongus or Amoongus in Pokémon Go, at least you won’t be picking up random items while you search. 

Foongus and Amoongus are Pokémon that are designed to look like Poké Balls from certain angles with their red and white accents on the top of their mushroom bodies. Shiny Foongus takes on a bluish-purple tint that isn’t quite reminiscent of a Great or Master Ball but looks good in contrast if you want to get one for yourself. 

Can you get Shiny Foongus or Amoongus in Pokémon Go?

Foongus hanging out near a Poke Ball in the forest.
Image via Nintendo

Foongus has been widely available in Pokémon Go since September 2019 but it took nearly three years for its Shiny to enter the fray. 

As of Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Berlin in July 2022, you can encounter a Shiny Foongus or Amoongus in Pokémon Go. Whether it be through wild encounters or in raids, you have a shot at catching a Shiny—though you won’t have boosted odds unless Foongus gets featured in a future event. Outside of event-boosting odds, there isn’t much you can do to increase your chances of finding a Shiny Foongus or Amoongus. 

If you’re ever curious about the availability of Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go, Niantic tends to put unavailable variants live during new events every month based on each event’s themes.

