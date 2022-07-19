Boost Emblem modifiers, Absol nerfs datamined for Pokémon Unite’s 1st Anniversary event

These numbers are going to change a lot depending on how they are implemented.

Pokémon UNITE is about to celebrate its one-year anniversary with a number of new playable Pokémon, events, and other content being added to the game over the next month. And, while the developers did share some details about three new Pokémon and a new mode, some dataminers have already discovered a few big changes that will be added at some point during the festivities.

Along with confirmation Glaceon, Buzzwole, and Tyranitar will join the game, we now have a new mechanic to manipulate your Pokémon’s stats via the use of Boost Emblems.

These emblems will be coins with art of various Pokémon on them, each split into a classification that will further amplify one stat or aspect of UNITE’s core gameplay.

Emblems will essentially have color effects, which will stack the more you use emblems of the same color. Details about this are still a bit fuzzy since the patch containing them isn’t fully live yet, but the basic formula seems to work in threes in order of minor, medium, and major boosts to their coinciding stats.

This is done by having two, four, or six Emblems of the same color for actual stat boosting colors or three, five, or seven Emblems of the same color for things like movement speed or basic attack speed boosts. Here are all of the potential boosts available in the current data.

Green: Special Attack 2 Emblems Same Color Effect: +1% Sp. Atk 4 Emblems Same Color Effect: +2% Sp. Atk 6 Emblems Same Color Effect: +4% Sp. Atk

Yellow: Movement Speed 3 Emblems Same Color Effect: +4% movement speed when out of combat 5 Emblems Same Color Effect: +6% movement speed when out of combat 7 Emblems Same Color Effect: +12% movement speed when out of combat

Red: Basic Attack Speed 3 Emblems Same Color Effect: +2% basic attack speed 5 Emblems Same Color Effect: +4% basic attack speed 7 Emblems Same Color Effect: +8% basic attack speed

Blue: Defense 2 Emblems Same Color Effect: +2% Defense 4 Emblems Same Color Effect: +4% Defense 6 Emblems Same Color Effect: +8% Defense

White: HP 2 Emblems Same Color Effect: +1% HP 4 Emblems Same Color Effect: +2% HP 6 Emblems Same Color Effect: +4% HP

Black: Cooldown Reduction 3 Emblems Same Color Effect: 2% move cooldown reduction 5 Emblems Same Color Effect: 4% move cooldown reduction 7 Emblems Same Color Effect: 8% move cooldown reduction

Orange: Attack 2 Emblems Same Color Effect: +1% Attack 4 Emblems Same Color Effect: +2% Attack 6 Emblems Same Color Effect: +4% Attack

Purple: Sp. Def 2 Emblems Same Color Effect: +2% Sp. Def 4 Emblems Same Color Effect: +4% Sp. Def 6 Emblems Same Color Effect: +8% Sp. Def

Pink: Hindrance Effect Duration 3 Emblems Same Color Effect: -4% hindrance effect duration 5 Emblems Same Color Effect: -8% hindrance effect duration 7 Emblems Same Color Effect: -16% hindrance effect duration



Each Emblem will also come with its own bonuses, be upgradable, and cost Aeos Coins or time to grind. They could be highly divisive and potentially game-breaking, depending on how they are implemented.

Along with this big new system, which will be detailed more when it does officially launch, we also know that the Trainer Level limit is going to jump from 40 to 50, though the community is underwhelmed in that the rewards will simply be 100 Item Enhancers per level, though that could change.

The final new piece of data is some insight into the next balance patch, which seems to focus on everyone’s favorite overused Speedster and buffing Azumarill. Here are the basics, with a full patch likely launching at the start of the event.

Zeraora Discharge damage buff and cooldown reduction Unite Move now unlocked at level nine

Delphox Fire Blast damage buff Fire Spin damage and hindrance duration nerf

Absol Boosted Attack damage nerf Night Slash damage nerf Psycho Cut damage and effect nerf

Azumarill HP increased Aqua Tail damage buff and cooldown reduction Play Rough cooldown reduction

Chansey Safegard cooldown reduction



A lot of the values and content pulled from the recent datamines could change or be completely absent for an extended period of time before being added, but the dataminers have given players a heads up some key things are potentially changing.