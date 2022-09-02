Balmain partners with Pokémon for a special, limited-edition collection for Pokémon UNITE

The Pokémon Company has partnered with French luxury fashion house Balmain in creating the limited-time Balmain x Pokémon Trainer Fashion Set arriving in Pokémon UNITE this month.

In a press release, it was revealed that several Balmain signatures, such as its slouched hoodies and sleek sneakers, will be part of the limited-time collection “with new spins” coming to the MOBA game this month. This also includes Balmain’s Labyrinth pattern, which was originally designed by its house founder, Pierre Balmain.

Kenji Okubo, president of The Pokémon Company International, called Balmain a partner with the same values as the media franchise.

“Balmain is an iconic fashion house that continues to capture the world’s attention with its inspired designs and elevated creativity,” Okubo said. “Pokémon has been a key driver of the cultural zeitgeist for more than 25 years and the key to our success has been our ability to drive innovation. In Balmain we found a partner that shares our values and alongside them we have been able to create something truly special that crosses the physical and digital worlds with fashion.”

Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing, on the other hand, mentioned how the aesthetic of the Pokémon franchise “appealed” to him, while expressing his thoughts about the new collaboration.

“Pokémon’s bright pop aesthetic and captivating creatures have always appealed to me,” Rousteing stated. “Today, they make me think of an earlier, simpler time, when we all shared a rosy vision of all the positive changes that we were certain that digital innovations would make possible. And that’s a key reason why I’m so happy to partner with Pokémon on this collection—because, right now, we could all use a reminder of those past moments of hope and optimism.”

Also, 15 distinct Balmain x Pokémon NFC-enabled badges will be up for grabs in Balmain’s boutiques in America, Europe, and Asia, as well as in Stadium Goods in Chicago. The badges will provide exclusive access to an “exceptional Balmain x Pokémon experience, filled with a range of digital content and extraordinary prizes.” This includes VIP tickets to the upcoming Balmain Festival during Paris Fashion Week and direct access to the limited-time fashion collection in Pokémon UNITE.