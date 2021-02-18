Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres Raid Day scheduled for Feb. 28 in Pokémon Go

The three legendary birds aren't the only interesting part of this new event.

Niantic is adding even more content to the Pokémon Day weekend festivities, announcing a new Kanto-themed Raid Day that spotlights Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres in Pokémon Go.

The Raid Day will end off the special weekend on Feb. 28 with the legendary birds appearing in five-star raids from 11am to 2pm local time.

During the event, players will be able to battle Team Go Rocket leader Giovanni and a new Shadow Legendary Pokémon. There will be Special Research available to complete that will give out rewards while everyone works to save this mysterious Pokémon.

If you’re more interested in battling and capturing Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres, you can simply compete in five-star raids. You might even encounter shiny variants of the trio if you get lucky.

A free bundle of three Remote Raid Passes will be available in the in-game shop from Feb. 27 to March 1 at 3pm CT. You can earn up to five free Raid Passes by spinning Photo Discs at PokéStops or Gyms during the event.

As a bonus, you can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration. Go Rocket Grunts will be appearing more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons throughout the event, too.