An autumn-themed event is coming to Pokémon Go, will add Deerling and Sawsbuck

Niantic is getting festive before the Halloween event by throwing an autumn-themed weekend of bonuses and new research to celebrate the changing of seasons in Pokémon Go.

During this event, players will see different Pokémon appearing in the wild and hatching from Eggs, boosted effects for some Berries, new Berry-themed Field Research and Timed Research, and the arrival of Deerling.

From Oct. 9 to 12, Berries will be twice as effective when you give them as treats to your Buddy Pokémon. You’ll also earn double the Candy you normally would when you successfully capture a Pokémon after using a Pinap Berry. Some Berries will even be dropping more frequently at PokéStops and Gyms.

As for boosted encounters, you’ll see Oddish, Vulpix, Bayleef, Hoothoot, Sudowoodo, Yanma, Pineco, Zigzagoon, Seedot, Shroomish, Plant Cloak Burmy, and Foongus more often during the event period. Shiny Vulpix will also be available to encounter.

Autumn-themed Pokémon will be hatching from 5km Eggs throughout the event, with specific species yet to be listed.

The Season Pokémon Deerling will also be making its Pokémon Go debut in its Autumn Form. It might be a good idea to catch a few of the Grass/Normal-type because we don’t know how its seasonal forms will be implemented into the game yet.

Niantic is also teasing that once the event ends on Oct. 12, another set of “exciting changes” will go into effect until Oct. 19. More details on that and the autumn-themed Field Research and Timed Research will be revealed soon.