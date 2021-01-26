All working Pokemon Go Promo Codes (January 2021)

When Pokemon Go first came out, it was mostly the atmosphere of the game and everyone’s ever-lasting dream of becoming the best trainer in the world that made it one of the most popular mobile games soon after its launch.

Though the initial hype wave came to an end at some point, the game still boasts a considerably high number of active players, and it even broke its player count record from summer 2016 in 2018.

From events to new game modes, Niantic has been working hard to keep up the quality content. There is still a lot to discover within the Pokemon universe and there have also been collaborations with real-life brands. When these result in new items getting added to the game, trainers usually obtain them through the in-game shop, attending the in-person events, or using promo codes.

Promo codes come and go, meaning they eventually expire and more gets introduced with more events rolling out. Not all promo codes will feature the same rewards. Some will offer cool cosmetics, while others may be filled with in-game supplies like Pokeballs and berries.

Here are all the working promo codes in Pokemon Go.

Working promo codes in Pokemon Go

LRQEV2VZ59UDA – Get two Verizon Jackets, and a Verizon Mask

GXSD5CJ556NHG – Get North Face x Gucci Avatar Items

Expired Pokemon Go promo codes

DJTLEKBK2G5EK – Receive 20 Ultra Balls, 10 Pinap Berries, 10 Stickers, a Star Piece

TRFJVYZVVV8R4 – Receive 30 Ultra Balls, 10 Max Revive, and a Lucky Egg

How can you redeem codes in Pokemon Go?

If you’re on an Android device, you can redeem promo codes by going through the following steps.

Launch Pokemon Go.

Click on the Pokeball button at the bottom.

Select the Shop icon in the middle and scroll down to the bottom.

As you reach the bottom of the patch, you’ll see the “Promos” section.

Click on Redeem after entering the code, and the rewards should instantly be delivered to your account.

While the method above works for some iPhone/iPad users, the Redeem section has been missing for a decent chunk of the player base. You’ll need to visit the official redeem website for Pokemon Go and enter your code thereafter logging with your accounts. If you’ve logged into Niantic Labs with your account before, you may automatically skip the sign-in process.