All Ultra Unlock Adventure Week event-exclusive Limited Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

Ultra Adventure Week is well underway, and because players unlocked some additional content by finishing specific tasks during Pokémon Go Fest 2022, a special Research Day will give them some bonus rewards.
Along with the normal event, which has its own Special Research and has introduced Tyrunt, Amaura, Shiny Tirtouga, and Archen to the game, now players will have Limited Field Research to complete on June 12 from 11am to 3pm.
Ultra Unlock: Research Day focuses on Cranidos, Shieldon, Tyrunt, and Amaura, instead of all of the Fossil Pokémon. And, by completing the Limited Research tasks, players will have boosted chances to encounter a Shiny Cranidos and Shieldon.
And don’t forget Amaura and Tyrunt will be appearing more frequently during certain periods too, Amaura from 11am to 12pm and 1pm to 2pm local time, and Tyrunt from 12pm to 1pm and 2pm to 3pm local time.
So if you are still going strong with your fossil digging, you can finish the normal Special Research and the Limited Research, which will only be available on June 12. Here are all of the research tasks and rewards you need to focus on.
Adventure Week Limited Field Research
- Limited Research: Battle in a Gym
- Cranidos encounter
- Shieldon encounter
- Limited Research: Battle in a Raid
- Cranidos encounter
- Shieldon encounter
- Limited Research: Catch three Rock-type Pokémon
- Cranidos encounter
- Shieldon encounter
- Limited Research: Catch five Pokémon with Weather Boost
- Cranidos encounter
- Shieldon encounter
- Limited Research: Evolve two Rock-type Pokémon
- Cranidos encounter
- Shieldon encounter
- Limited Research: Make five Curveball Throws
- Cranidos encounter
- Shieldon encounter
- Limited Research: Make three Curveball Throws in a row
- Cranidos encounter
- Shieldon encounter
- Limited Research: Make five Nice Throws
- Cranidos encounter
- Shieldon encounter
- Limited Research: Make three Nice Throws in a row
- Cranidos encounter
- Shieldon encounter
- Limited Research: Make three Great Throws
- Cranidos encounter
- Shieldon encounter
- Limited Research: Make two Great Throws in a row
- Cranidos encounter
- Shieldon encounter
- Limited Research: Power up a Pokémon three times
- Cranidos encounter
- Shieldon encounter
- Limited Research: Send two Gifts and add a sticker to each
- Cranidos encounter
- Shieldon encounter
- Limited Research: Spin two PokéStops or Gyms
- Cranidos encounter
- Shieldon encounter
- Limited Research: Take a Snapshot of wild Rock-type Pokémon
- Cranidos encounter
- Shieldon encounter
- Limited Research: Use three Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Cranidos encounter
- Shieldon encounter
- Limited Research: Use a Super-effective Charged Attack
- Cranidos encounter
- Shieldon encounter