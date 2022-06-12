All Ultra Unlock Adventure Week event-exclusive Limited Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

Ultra Adventure Week is well underway, and because players unlocked some additional content by finishing specific tasks during Pokémon Go Fest 2022, a special Research Day will give them some bonus rewards.

Along with the normal event, which has its own Special Research and has introduced Tyrunt, Amaura, Shiny Tirtouga, and Archen to the game, now players will have Limited Field Research to complete on June 12 from 11am to 3pm.

Ultra Unlock: Research Day focuses on Cranidos, Shieldon, Tyrunt, and Amaura, instead of all of the Fossil Pokémon. And, by completing the Limited Research tasks, players will have boosted chances to encounter a Shiny Cranidos and Shieldon.

And don’t forget Amaura and Tyrunt will be appearing more frequently during certain periods too, Amaura from 11am to 12pm and 1pm to 2pm local time, and Tyrunt from 12pm to 1pm and 2pm to 3pm local time.

So if you are still going strong with your fossil digging, you can finish the normal Special Research and the Limited Research, which will only be available on June 12. Here are all of the research tasks and rewards you need to focus on.

Adventure Week Limited Field Research