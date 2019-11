All TM locations in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Technical Machines (TM) are the cornerstone of any Pokémon game, supplying endless amounts of useful moves to Pokémon that can learn them.

In Pokémon Sword and Shield, TMs return in droves with a new line of moves to conquer—as long as you can find them. TMs are scattered across the world for you to find and can turn up in many places.

They can either be earned from completing Gym Challenges or minigames, bought from Pokémon Centers and Stores, or found on the various Routes as Yellow Poké Balls.

Depending on which TM and move you’re looking for, this list should help pinpoint its location for you: