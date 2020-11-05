All Timed Research tasks and rewards in Animation Week 2020

Can you finish the story in time?

Pokémon Go is crossing over with the ongoing iteration of the anime, Pokémon Journeys: The Series, in a new event titled Animation Week 2020.

This week, players will encounter Pokémon featured in Pokémon Journeys that have some form of ties to the main characters, Ash and Goh.

Like with most special events, there’s exclusive Timed Research that will reward players with rare encounters and items for completing specific tasks. This time, the research is based on different parts of the animated series’ storyline.

If you plan on trying to complete the Animation Week 2020 Timed Research, here’s everything you need to know.

Step one

Catch five Pokémon – Three Razz Berries

Transfer a Pokémon – Three Super Potion

Make three Nice Throws – Five Poké Balls

Total rewards: World Cap Pikachu Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Step two

Battle another Trainer – Three Hyper Potions

Battle in a Raid – Three Revives

Win a Raid – One Incense

Total rewards: One Sinnoh Stone, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Step three

Defeat three Team Go Rocket Grunts – 20 Venusaur Mega Energy

Catch two Pokémon with Weather Boost – 20 Venusaur Mega Energy

Catch three Grass-type Pokémon – 20 Venusaur Mega Energy

Total rewards: Ivysaur Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Step four

Give your Buddy three treats – Five Razz Berries

Earn a heart with your Buddy – Five Pinap Berries

Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy – Five Nanab Berries

Total rewards: Snorlax Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Step five

Catch three Bug-type Pokémon – Three Pinap Berries

Use three Berries to help catch Pokémon – Three Great Balls

Make an Excellent Throw – Venonat Encounter

Total rewards: Scyther Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Step six

Battle in a Gym two times – One Fast TM

Win a Gym Battle – Hariyama Encounter

Battle another Trainer – Three Super Potions

Total rewards: One Charged TM, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Step seven

Hatch an Egg – Tentacool Encounter

Spin three PokéStops or Gyms – Croagunk Encounter

Spin three PokéStops or Gyms – Piplup Encounter

Total rewards: Psyduck Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Step eight

Make three Nice Throws in a row – Cyndaquil Encounter

Catch one Flying-type Pokémon – Hoothoot Encounter

Purify one Shadow Pokémon – One Lucky Egg

Total rewards: Fearow Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Step nine

Evolve three Pokémon – One Silver Pinap Berry

Power up Pokémon three times – Dratini Encounter

Transfer five Pokémon – Dewgong Encounter

Total rewards: One Dragon Scale, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Step 10

Catch five Pokémon – 10 Ultra Balls

Power up Pokémon three times – Magnemite Encounter

Battle in a Raid – Three Max Revives

Total rewards: Gengar Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Step 11

Claim Reward – 1,000 XP

Claim Reward – 1,000 XP

Claim Reward – 1,000 XP

Total rewards: World Cap Pikachu Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP