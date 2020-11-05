All Timed Research tasks and rewards in Animation Week 2020

Pokémon Go is crossing over with the ongoing iteration of the anime, Pokémon Journeys: The Series, in a new event titled Animation Week 2020.
This week, players will encounter Pokémon featured in Pokémon Journeys that have some form of ties to the main characters, Ash and Goh.
Like with most special events, there’s exclusive Timed Research that will reward players with rare encounters and items for completing specific tasks. This time, the research is based on different parts of the animated series’ storyline.
If you plan on trying to complete the Animation Week 2020 Timed Research, here’s everything you need to know.
Step one
- Catch five Pokémon – Three Razz Berries
- Transfer a Pokémon – Three Super Potion
- Make three Nice Throws – Five Poké Balls
Total rewards: World Cap Pikachu Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Step two
- Battle another Trainer – Three Hyper Potions
- Battle in a Raid – Three Revives
- Win a Raid – One Incense
Total rewards: One Sinnoh Stone, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Step three
- Defeat three Team Go Rocket Grunts – 20 Venusaur Mega Energy
- Catch two Pokémon with Weather Boost – 20 Venusaur Mega Energy
- Catch three Grass-type Pokémon – 20 Venusaur Mega Energy
Total rewards: Ivysaur Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Step four
- Give your Buddy three treats – Five Razz Berries
- Earn a heart with your Buddy – Five Pinap Berries
- Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy – Five Nanab Berries
Total rewards: Snorlax Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Step five
- Catch three Bug-type Pokémon – Three Pinap Berries
- Use three Berries to help catch Pokémon – Three Great Balls
- Make an Excellent Throw – Venonat Encounter
Total rewards: Scyther Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Step six
- Battle in a Gym two times – One Fast TM
- Win a Gym Battle – Hariyama Encounter
- Battle another Trainer – Three Super Potions
Total rewards: One Charged TM, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Step seven
- Hatch an Egg – Tentacool Encounter
- Spin three PokéStops or Gyms – Croagunk Encounter
- Spin three PokéStops or Gyms – Piplup Encounter
Total rewards: Psyduck Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Step eight
- Make three Nice Throws in a row – Cyndaquil Encounter
- Catch one Flying-type Pokémon – Hoothoot Encounter
- Purify one Shadow Pokémon – One Lucky Egg
Total rewards: Fearow Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Step nine
- Evolve three Pokémon – One Silver Pinap Berry
- Power up Pokémon three times – Dratini Encounter
- Transfer five Pokémon – Dewgong Encounter
Total rewards: One Dragon Scale, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Step 10
- Catch five Pokémon – 10 Ultra Balls
- Power up Pokémon three times – Magnemite Encounter
- Battle in a Raid – Three Max Revives
Total rewards: Gengar Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Step 11
- Claim Reward – 1,000 XP
- Claim Reward – 1,000 XP
- Claim Reward – 1,000 XP
Total rewards: World Cap Pikachu Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP