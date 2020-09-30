All The Feeling of Victory Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Special Research tasks that will let players encounter the Mythical Victini are rolling out now for all Pokémon Go players.

The Feeling of Victory Special Research will be live heading into October and give rewards like Pokémon encounters, helpful items, and more.

Most of the tasks are loosely tied to the Fire/Psychic-type Mythical, in that you’ll need to capture Fire and Psychic-types as part of the research, though some later tasks actually directly involve your new Victini. You’ll also be encountering several Pokémon with those typings, like Darumaka and Elgyem.

It doesn’t seem like there are any other bonuses running alongside the Special Research, but getting a chance to capture the previously Pokémon Go Fest exclusive Victini is worth grinding out the tasks.

There’s no set date for when this Special Research will be removed, but you should probably try and get it done as soon as possible. And if you’ve already captured a Victini, you’ll be given Victini Candy instead.

Step one

Catch 30 Pokémon – Three Pinap Berries

Spin 30 PokéStops or Gyms – 1,000 XP

Send 10 Gifts to Friends – 1,000 Stardust

Total Rewards: 30 Great Balls. Ralts Encounter, 1,000 Stardust

Step two

Catch 30 Psychic-type Pokémon – Elgyem Encounter

Catch 30 Fire-type Pokémon – Darumaka Encounter

Hatch three Eggs – Egg Incubator

Total Rewards: 1,000 XP, Torchic Encounter, 30 Great Balls

Step three

Take a snapshot of your buddy – One Poffin

Earn three candies walking with your buddy – 1,000 Stardust

Power Up Pokémon three times – Three Hyper Potions

Total Rewards: Three Revive, Espeon Encounter, 1,000 Stardust

Step four

Win three Gym Battles – 1,000 XP

Defeat three Team Go Rocket Grunts – One Lure Module

Win three raids – 1,000 Stardust

Total Rewards: Three Max Potions, Victini Encounter or 20 Victini Candy, three Max Revives

Step five

Take a snapshot with Vicitni – 20 Victini Candy

Catch 30 different species of Pokémon – One Incense

Send three Gifts to Friends – 1,000 XP

Total Rewards: Victini Sticker, 3,000 Stardust, one Star Piece

Step six

TBD

TBD

TBD

Total Rewards: TBD