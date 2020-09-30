All The Feeling of Victory Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Special Research tasks that will let players encounter the Mythical Victini are rolling out now for all Pokémon Go players.
The Feeling of Victory Special Research will be live heading into October and give rewards like Pokémon encounters, helpful items, and more.
Most of the tasks are loosely tied to the Fire/Psychic-type Mythical, in that you’ll need to capture Fire and Psychic-types as part of the research, though some later tasks actually directly involve your new Victini. You’ll also be encountering several Pokémon with those typings, like Darumaka and Elgyem.
It doesn’t seem like there are any other bonuses running alongside the Special Research, but getting a chance to capture the previously Pokémon Go Fest exclusive Victini is worth grinding out the tasks.
There’s no set date for when this Special Research will be removed, but you should probably try and get it done as soon as possible. And if you’ve already captured a Victini, you’ll be given Victini Candy instead.
Step one
- Catch 30 Pokémon – Three Pinap Berries
- Spin 30 PokéStops or Gyms – 1,000 XP
- Send 10 Gifts to Friends – 1,000 Stardust
Total Rewards: 30 Great Balls. Ralts Encounter, 1,000 Stardust
Step two
- Catch 30 Psychic-type Pokémon – Elgyem Encounter
- Catch 30 Fire-type Pokémon – Darumaka Encounter
- Hatch three Eggs – Egg Incubator
Total Rewards: 1,000 XP, Torchic Encounter, 30 Great Balls
Step three
- Take a snapshot of your buddy – One Poffin
- Earn three candies walking with your buddy – 1,000 Stardust
- Power Up Pokémon three times – Three Hyper Potions
Total Rewards: Three Revive, Espeon Encounter, 1,000 Stardust
Step four
- Win three Gym Battles – 1,000 XP
- Defeat three Team Go Rocket Grunts – One Lure Module
- Win three raids – 1,000 Stardust
Total Rewards: Three Max Potions, Victini Encounter or 20 Victini Candy, three Max Revives
Step five
- Take a snapshot with Vicitni – 20 Victini Candy
- Catch 30 different species of Pokémon – One Incense
- Send three Gifts to Friends – 1,000 XP
Total Rewards: Victini Sticker, 3,000 Stardust, one Star Piece
Step six
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
Total Rewards: TBD